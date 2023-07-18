Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
THE DALLES — Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg has joined North Central Public Health District as its new health officer, replacing Dr. Miriam McDonell, who retired her position after serving in the role for 10 years and ushering the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Van Tilburg has been the Health Officer for Hood River County Health Department for five years. “I love the challenge, the enthusiasm and the impact of public health,” he said. He now serves as health officer for both NCPHD and Hood River County.
“I wanted to take the position at North Central because I feel we have a lot of regional issues that can be targeted with regional solutions,” Van Tilburg said. “And better cooperation among the communities leads to more efficient and better public healthcare.”
Shellie Campbell, director of NCPHD, welcomed Van Tilburg to the role and lauded McDonell’s decade of work for the health department.
“Dr. McDonell has been a stabilizing force at NCPHD for many years,” Campbell said. “She brought resources and passion to the district with projects that were upstream and supported children and families. She championed the Jump in the Gorge project, efforts to curb childhood obesity, and the Swim RX program.
“When COVID hit, Dr. McDonell, as the Health Officer, led NCPHD and the community for three years with education, information, and compassion,” Campbell said. “We are grateful to have an inspirational leader in our community and thankful that her work will continue to support all of us in her new role with PacificSource.”
PacificSource is a health insurer that provides coverage to people on the Oregon Health Plan in Wasco and Hood River counties.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. Van Tilburg to NCPHD as our health officer,” Campbell said. “He was all in during COVID. His experience and genuine love of public health will help us to continue moving forward in addressing the needs of the community.”
“I grew up along the Columbia River and have lived in Hood River for 25 years, working as an emergency and occupational medicine doctor — I’ve worked for Providence, Skyline, and Mid-Columbia Medical Center,” Van Tilburg said.
He also specializes in wilderness medicine and serves as medical director for search and rescue teams.
Before medical school, he got a degree in science communications. “So public health is a good fit for my skills: Looking at big problems that affect the public and trying to help solve them, or at least better the health of people.”
Health officers in Oregon are medical doctors who provide consultation and leadership in setting policies and programs for health departments.
For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
Commented