THE DALLES — Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg has joined North Central Public Health District as its new health officer, replacing Dr. Miriam McDonell, who retired her position after serving in the role for 10 years and ushering the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Tilburg has been the Health Officer for Hood River County Health Department for five years. “I love the challenge, the enthusiasm and the impact of public health,” he said. He now serves as health officer for both NCPHD and Hood River County.