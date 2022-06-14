USS Oregon commissioned

Larry Broschart, Hood River resident and USS Oregon commissioning committee member, attended the May 28 event in Groton, Conn.; Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was also in attendance.
“We have a lot of Oregonians to thank for their support of this commissioning ceremony,” Broschart said. “They provided the funds that made this a special day to remember.”
Oregon Historical Society presented a porthole, mounted on a wooden plaque, with a photo of the battleship USS Oregon at its center, he said.
“The USS Oregon (SSN 793) is the 20th Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine,” Broschart said in an article published in the Feb. 23 Columbia Gorge News. “The Virginia-class submarine is the U.S. Navy’s newest undersea warfare platform and incorporates the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering and weapons systems technology. This is fast attack submarine capable of deploying Seals and hunting down enemy subs. It doesn’t have a propeller but driven by jet propulsion.”
Commented