Wildfire season has begun, and combined with record-breaking heat and drier than normal conditions on the West Coast, it is important for residents to be prepared for potential impact in their communities. In 2020, Oregon saw one of their most destructive fire seasons, burning 1.07 million acres. Across the state more than 4,000 homes were lost.
Wildfires can be unpredictable, quickly changing in size and direction, so it’s important to be safe, connected and stay ahead of a crisis. Wireless devices are one of the tools that residents have in a wildfire emergency to help them stay connected to the people and information they need to stay safe.
To help ensure connectivity for first responders, public safety officials, local businesses and residents, UScellular’s network team works year-round to prepare its network for natural disasters, severe weather and other emergency situations, according to a press release.Additionally, once a disaster occurs, a team of associates — both local and from around the country — are ready to jump into action to assist in recovery.
UScellular recommends the following to help residents be prepared:
• Emergency contact list: Create a physical and digital list that has phone numbers and email addresses of police, fire, hospital, schools and other essential contacts. Also have an “In Case of Emergency” contact in your phone so first responders know who to contact.
• Charge devices: If you have advance notice of a wildfire in the area, ensure your devices are fully charged. This should include phones, laptops, tablets, flashlights and other electronic devices.
• Make a “go bag”: Have a bag packed with a car charger and additional portable chargers ready to go.
• Emergency alerts: Be aware of wildfires and evacuation orders in your area. Most counties in Oregon have emergency alerts that you can sign up for. The Oregon Federal Executive Board has a complete listing of notification sign-up alerts. UScellular provides Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) at no additional charge to its customers.
• Have “before” photos: Use your phone to keep up to date photos or videos of the interior and exterior of your property for insurance purposes.
• Download apps: Free apps from FEMA, AccuWeather and local news stations are available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
UScellular has also taken several steps to prepare its network for wildfire season, including:
• Data Priority for public safety: UScellular offers emergency responder customers a Data Priority solution that separates mission-critical data from commercial and consumer traffic. This service provides first responders and critical support teams with consistent service, priority on the network and preemption over non-essential data, helping to ensure that they have access to vital services no matter the situation.
• Local expertise: The company’s network teams regularly monitor the network, track usage patterns and make modifications as needed to ensure connectivity. They also remain in contact with first responders to assist in recovery efforts.
Commented