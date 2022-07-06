Sofia Blair achieves academic distinction
WALLA WALLA — The Dalles native Sofia Blair, a graduate of Dalles High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Gorge students named to UW dean’s list
Students from the White Salmon area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Washington for spring 2022.
Bingen: Haley Alex Blair, senior; Cesar Robles, junior; Ramiro Salguero Ninche, senior
Carson: Julio Cesar Ramos-Vazquez, junior; Leslie Guadalupe Ramos-Vazquez, sophomore
Lyle: Fredrick Jeremy Hope, senior; Joules Hope, freshman
Underwood: Hailey Ray Birch, freshman
White Salmon: Carolyn Carmen Gimenez Laberge, junior; Rachel Savannah Luther, senior; Chloe Gail McLaughlin, junior; Mae Dasher Robison, sophomore; Nora Felicita Robison, senior; Luke Thomas Samuels, sophomore
To qualify, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4.0).
White Salmon grad joins Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE — Lee Lynn Michel Thompson of White Salmon was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Michel Thompson was initiated at Oregon State University.
Michel Thompson is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
