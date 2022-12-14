Stormy conditions slid two officers off the road in The Dalles last week.
An officer from The Dalles City Police Department responded to a non-injury crash on W. 14th and Garrison streets on Dec. 4. After pulling up to the crash, the officer engaged the emergency brake and got out of the vehicle. At this point the patrol car began sliding sideways toward one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The officer got back in and attempted to accelerate away from the vehicle, only to slide into the other car involved in the crash, a parked Subaru Legacy four-door.
Commented