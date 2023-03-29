How does a community tackle a complicated issue such as substance abuse? Our Klickitat Prevention Coalition, a community organization dedicated to preventing substance use among youth and their families, sees education as one of the most effective pathways to preventing the many consequences that come with drug and substance misuse.

In a well-attended panel at Trout Lake School earlier this month, representatives of local sectors in health, recovery, and emergency response provided a glimpse into their working lives, and explained the danger of substance use.

James Tuning.JPG

James  Tuning, a substance use disorder professional with Klickitat Valley Health, gave a presentation on substance use in the county and provided a brief training on Naloxone. 
Kristi Ridgeway.JPG

Kristi Ridgeway
Carmen Knopes.JPG

Carmen Knopes
will harryman.JPG

EMT Will Harryman urges people to call 911 if they suspect someone has overdosed.
abby whalin.JPG

Abby Whalin, director of the WAGAP Pathways program, speaks on how the program connects people with resources in the community. 
Barbara Gerrior Ari Bodeau.JPG

Barbara Gerrior and Ari Bodeau