CGN Cannabis

Photo by Jose Luis Sanchez Pereyra on Unsplash

If you’re considering a cannabis career or your profession involves the emerging cannabis industry in other ways, or if you’re simply interested in learning more about the industry, Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) can now connect you with training to meet your needs.

Business Wire describes cannabis as one of the fastest growing industries in America. That growth is seen throughout the Mid-Columbia region, where product manufacturers, dispensaries and cannabis farms have blossomed following changes to state laws in Oregon and Washington.