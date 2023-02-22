If you’re considering a cannabis career or your profession involves the emerging cannabis industry in other ways, or if you’re simply interested in learning more about the industry, Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) can now connect you with training to meet your needs.
Business Wire describes cannabis as one of the fastest growing industries in America. That growth is seen throughout the Mid-Columbia region, where product manufacturers, dispensaries and cannabis farms have blossomed following changes to state laws in Oregon and Washington.
CGCC is partnering with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, to connect community members with in-demand, non-credit skills training for roles as advanced dispensary associate, manufacturing agent and cultivation technician.
“A big part of our college’s mission is to respond to the industry skill needs of our region,” said Marta Yera Cronin, CGCC president. “Now that cannabis cultivation has become part of our region’s economy, we need to provide essential skills not only for new entrepreneurs but for consumers and anyone whose careers intersect with the cannabis industry.”
“The Columbia River Gorge and surrounding areas are popular for cannabis cultivation and production, and as such, are in need of highly trained employees and entrepreneurs,” said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower’s vice president of higher education. “Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry, and all things people will learn in these courses.”
Each fully-online, non-credit course lasts eight weeks. Students may register and begin courses at any time. Upon successful completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $800 and are now open for enrollment.
