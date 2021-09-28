Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley celebrates at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe in Hood River for a toast with some local beverages, followed by a discussion on economic development. Those attending include several leaders from the Gorge area: Mark Zamiller (Hood River city council), Arlene Burns (Mosier mayor), Krystyna Wolniakowski (Columbia River Gorge Commission), Jessica Metta (MCEDD, Hood River city council), Andrea Klaas (Port of the Dalles), and Jess Groves (Port of Cascade Locks).
Tags
Recommended for you
- Watershed Technician
- SKAMANIA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS
- SKAMANIA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH
- 4-H PROGRAM COORDINATORS
- Staking Engineer 1 Klickitat PUD Goldendale
- 21st Century After-School Program/The Dalles
- Museum Front desk
- Environmental Health Technician Public
- Maintenance worker needed!
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Tree removal sparks prosecution request; ‘Timber trespass’ can have significant repercussions
- Obituary: Ellen Nippolt
- Gorge Local — In Business: Inn owners adapt throughout pandemic, create community through socially-distanced dinners
- Deaths and services, Sept. 22, 2021 edition
- Obituary: Eric DeHart
- New staff welcomed at HR board meeting
- Obituary: Harvey “Harv” Prouty
- Obituary: Alonzo (Lonny) Smith
- Obituary: Blake Tennison
- Lawsuits follow Under Canvas approval
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Riverhawk football grounds out impressive first win
- 1A Lyle football wins third straight, tops Sherman, 42-20
- Bruins break into win column at Fort Vancouver
- Pendleton defeats previously unbeaten Hood River
- South Wasco volleyball slows Rangers’ momentum
- Bruins finish nonleague play with home win, forfeit win
- Bruins lose win streak
- Trout Lake enters final week of nonleague play
Commented