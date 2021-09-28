Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley celebrates at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe in Hood River.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley celebrates at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe in Hood River for a toast with some local beverages, followed by a discussion on economic development. Those attending include several leaders from the Gorge area: Mark Zamiller (Hood River city council), Arlene Burns (Mosier mayor), Krystyna Wolniakowski (Columbia River Gorge Commission), Jessica Metta (MCEDD, Hood River city council), Andrea Klaas (Port of the Dalles), and Jess Groves (Port of Cascade Locks).