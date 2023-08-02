TDHS bond

Stephanie Bowen, The North Wasco County School District 21 communications director poses in front of The Dalles High School. A bond measure is slated for the November ballot.

 Chelsea Marr photo

Few things in life can be considered consistent through multiple generations. In The Dalles, few things have stayed more consistent than The Dalles High School.

Located on the east side of town, TDHS has been operating as a school for the better part of a century. Reconstructed in 1941 following a major fire, with the addition of the building’s west wing in the ‘70s, at 82 years old, many students who have attended TDHS have walked through the same halls as their parents once did, some possibly even their grandparents. In all those generations, little about those halls has changed.

Infrastructure-wise, there are many areas in which the building requires major repairs and upgrades. Visible water damage can be seen in the form of crumbling ceiling tiles in classrooms, and damage had gotten so bad in the library that flooring had to be replaced due to rot, and a roof replacement alone would be a seven-figure project.
Water-damaged ceiling tiles separate from the wall in a classroom at The Dalles High School.
TDHS Principal Kurt Evans stands in the ASPIRE room with a large ring of keys. Many doors in the building require different keys, which can add to response times in the event of a dangerous or life-threatening situation taking place in the school. 
With the number of deficiencies within both TDHS' infrastructure and day to day programing and operations, and the required number of repairs and overall updates needed to keep the building running as an educational facility, a 30-year bond measure has been put forth by the school district for the total amount of $140 million dollars to replace TDHS with a new building located on the Wahtonka campus.
The school’s cafeteria, also known as “The chat and chew,” is an outbuilding originally constructed as the school’s machine engine shop before being converted to serve food. It currently can serve roughly 12% of the student population.
Built nearly 50 years prior to the 1990 passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), TDHS was constructed with little to no regard for wheelchair-bound or otherwise physically disabled students or faculty. 