“I’ve always enjoyed working hard.”
Ramiro Elisea, who was born in Saguayo, Michoacan, Mexico, in 1932 and immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1960s, credits his long life to enjoying the hard work it takes to progress in the United States. As he grew up in Michoacan, his parents raised seven children and Ramiro spent most of his youth working on the farm, raising cattle and other farm animals. Life was tough on the ranch but as he mentioned often in our interview, he has “always enjoyed working hard.”
Siempre me ha gustado trabajar duro.
In 1968, sick and tired of working on the cattle farm, he made the decision to immigrate to the United States with his friend Jesús (Ramiro does not remember Jesús’ last name). After five years of time spent away from his family who remained in Mexico, Ramiro was able to move his family to the United States. He remains grateful to Jesús who helped him make his way to Thomsen’s Orchard in Hood River. Jesús sadly passed away a year ago but Ramiro is forever thankful for his friendship.
After more than 50 years in the U.S., Ramiro says the most gratifying moments have been seeing his children grow into adults. His grandchildren and loved ones bring him the most joy. When I asked Ramiro if he experienced any hesitations when he decided to move to the United States in the late ‘60s, he quickly and sharply answered, “No.” Ramiro was ready for the change and he knew his family would benefit in the long run.
When they arrived in the U.S., Jesús helped Ramiro find work, and right away he says the Thomsen family showed that they trusted him. Ramiro and his family thrived and the Thomsens’ farm became not only a good place to work, but the families also became great friends. Out of interest, I asked if Mr. Elisea recalled any moments where he was discriminated against or mistreated in general due to his ethnicity/race and he said, “No. I have always been treated with respect and I am grateful for that.”
Seeking a story about “fork in the road” or an “obstacle,” in life, I asked Ramiro if he could recount a tough time in his life when he was able to endure — and who helped him. He replied, “I have been blessed. This country has provided me the ability to progress, and I am thankful for that.”
Ramiro has also been fortunate with great health, for which he thanks God. Moving to a new country presented his greatest challenge, but working hard and being reliable allowed him to thrive in the U.S.
Staying true to his motto of “enjoy working hard,” about four years ago at the age of 85, Ramiro became a U.S. Citizen. The values he learned as a young man in Mexico and as an agriculture farmworker in the U.S. had paid off. When I asked Ramiro to give us his secret to living a long and happy life he replied, “Take it easy — enjoy life.”
As we ended our interview Ramiro’s wife walked around the house and jokingly called to Ramiro, “Why didn’t you dress up! You should have at least combed your hair!” Meanwhile his great grandchild ran up to him, along with his grandchild — smiling and laughing — and Ramiro’s attention quickly turned to his family.
“Take it easy — enjoy life.”
Tranquilo, disfruta de la vida.
