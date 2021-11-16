The City of The Dalles is embarking on The Dalles Vision 2040 process and wants to hear from as many local voices as possible. The visioning process kicked off Nov. 8 and will involve multiple opportunities for community input through Dec. 6.
Community members are invited to share their input through an online survey (surveymonkey.com/r/TheDallesVision2040). The survey is a chance to:
• Let the city know what’s most important to you
• Provide ideas for improving our community
• Enter your name in a prize drawing
The city will use the community’s feedback to help set the vision for 2040. The city is also planning a Community Town Hall and Online Survey in January as the visioning process continues to move forward.
“We’re very excited to kick off a new community visioning process for 2040 and to hear from the community,” said Mayor Richard Mays. “This is an opportunity to share big ideas for our future. Using community input, our goal with The Dalles Vision 2040 is to create an actionable roadmap that helps make The Dalles an even better place to live, work, and play.”
For more information, visit ci.the-dalles.or.us or contact Alice Cannon, City of The Dalles Community Development Director at acannon@ci.the-dalles.or.us or 541-296-5481 ext. 1151.
