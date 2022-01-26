A The Dalles man was tased by an Oregon State Police trooper and arrested by City of The Dalles Police officers following an alleged armed carjacking and pursuit Monday evening, Jan. 24.
Officers responded to reports of a car stolen at knife point in the 1200 block of W. Second Street at approximately 9 p.m. Jan. 24. The suspect fled on Interstate 84, according to police reports.
Oregon State Police and Hood River agencies were advised the vehicle had headed westbound on the interstate.
According to an incident report by Oregon State Police, Wasco County Sheriff deputies and city officers initiated several pursuits as the vehicle continued to elude officers.
A cell phone left in the car was used to track the vehicle, first to the Port of The Dalles, then Second and Weber, then Sevenmile Hill Road west of The Dalles.
A Wasco County Sheriff’s deputy located a possible suspect vehicle, and approached on foot. The suspect was in the vehicle, and allegedly attempted to run over the deputy, according to OSP.
An additional pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle successfully spiked. Oregon State Police joined the pursuit as the suspect vehicle entered Interstate 84, the driver disregarding the vehicle’s flattened tires.
The vehicle exited the interstate and led units into a parking lot at Cascade Square, on the south side of W. Sixth Street, where it was boxed in by officers. One law enforcement vehicle was allegedly hit by the suspect vehicle during that incident, according to OSP.
Also according to OSP, the driver refused to exit the vehicle and the passenger’s side window was broken out by a city officer. The OSP trooper was then able to deploy a taser on the driver, who “quickly gave up” and was taken into custody by a City of The Dalles officer.
Daniel Lee Wood III, 31, The Dalles, faces charges of robbery in the first degree, felony; Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony; two counts of attempt to elude police officer, vehicle offence, felony; reckless driving, misdemeanor; attempted assault in the first degree, felony; criminal mischief in the first degree, felony; strangulation, misdemeanor; assault in the second degree, felony; resisting arrest, misdemeanor; unlawful use of a weapon, felony; assault of a public safety officer, attempted, felony; menacing, misdemeanor; and recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor.
