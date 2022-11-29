City of The Dalles

A city announcement recommends collecting fallen leaves in compostible bags, and asks residents to not pile leaves in the street. 

As weather cools, many trees scatter leaves across lawns and streets. Fallen leaves can block storm water catch basins and cause flooding. They also create a slip hazard when they freeze onto the streets. The City of The Dalles is asking for help to dispose of leaf piles and keep streets safe.

"The city-wide goal is to pick up leaves promptly so that they do not block the storm water catch basins and before they freeze onto the streets," said a press release. "To realize this goal we need your help. Citizens are asked to park off the street during street sweeper work hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m."