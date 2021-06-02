Ariana Asevedo — Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship; The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship; Carter Family Orchards Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.

Jackson Aguilera —Multiple Mental Models.

Hanani Andrade —Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.

Taylor Beeks — Jeffrey Staver Memorial Scholarship; Cascade Singers; Outstanding Drama Scholarship.

Hannah Biehn — The Dalles Lions Club Memorial Scholarship; The von Borstel Scholarship and Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship.

Nicholas Caracciolo — The von Borstel Scholarship and Renaissance Scholarship.

Elena Cardosi — Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship; Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship.

Jaime Castro — Vogt Family Memorial Scholarship and Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship.

Gavin Cates — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.

Ashley Clausen —Outstanding Drama Scholarship.

Spencer Coburn — The Dalles Lions Club Memorial Scholarship; The von Borstel Scholarship; St. Mary’s Academy Scholarship and Kiwanis Club Scholarship.

Fonetia Duyck — Lester T. Jensen Memorial Scholarship.

Myah Ell — Colonel Wright School PTO Scholarship and Schanno Family Scholarship.

Isabella Evans — Mosier Grange No. 234 Scholarship; Lenora Hunter Memorial Scholarship; Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship; Wasco Lodge Masonic No. 15 Scholarship and The Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship.

Alex Gonzalez — Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship.

Jayleen Hernandez — Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship; Jump Start Scholarship and The von Borstel Scholarship.

Courtney Her — Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship; Chapter BF PEO Sisterhood Scholarship; Lillie & Dorothy Tindal Memorial Scholarship; The Dalles Girl’s Softball Assocation Scholarship; Schanno Family Scholarship and The Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship.

Xitlaly Ibarra Hernandez — Cascade Eye Center Scholarship; Lenora Hunter Memorial Scholarship; Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.

Emily Johnson — Mid-Columbia Vision Source Scholarship and The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship.

Maggie Justesen — The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship and Lois Kimsey Chapter EJ PEO Scholarship.

Keon Kiser — Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship; Steve Martin Memorial Scholarship; Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship; Bob Koch Scholarship; The Dalles Rotary Griffith Family Business Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.

Jesse Larson — The von Borstel Scholarship; Bob Murray/Dr. A.B. Stone Memorial Scholarship and Wasco Lodge Masonic #15 Scholarship.

Skyler Leeson — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship.

Izabella Marlinga — Outstanding Drama Scholarship.

Brindel Charlie May — Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship and Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship.

Juan Mejia — Hyde Family Scholarship in the Medical Arts.

Anna Miller — Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.

Iliana Moreno Lopez — The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship

Icyss Morgan-Ervin — Luvina Lash-Robinson Memorial Scholarship.

Preet Patel — Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship and First Generation Scholarship.

Elijah Perkins —Outstanding Drama Scholarship.

Quinn Raffensperger — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.

Kjersten Richardson — Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Scholarship.

Autumn Ringer — NW Education Support Professionals.

Yahir Santillan-Guzman — Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship; First Generation Scholarship; Outstanding Boy of the Year; Edward Ward, Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Wasco Lodge Masonic No. 15 Scholarship.

Savannah Schell — Cascade Eye Center Scholarship and Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Scholarship.

Shaelyn Scott — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship; Outstanding Drama Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.

Colin Shubert — Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.

Spencer Taylor — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.

Maia Thomas — Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship.

Madison Troutt — Cherry City Crush Scholarship.

Jonathon Valdovinos — John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.

Jasmin Vejar Sapien — The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship and Wilma Roberts Memorial Scholarship.

Elizabeth Velador Garcia — Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship; Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.

Angelica Villegas — Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship.

MaKenna Wilcox — Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.

Avery Winwood —Richard Lewis Memorial Scholarship; Outstanding Girl of the Year and Outstanding Drama Scholarship.

Tressa Wood — NW Education Support Professionals.

Hannah Ziegenhagen —Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship.