Ariana Asevedo — Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship; The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship; Carter Family Orchards Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
Jackson Aguilera —Multiple Mental Models.
Hanani Andrade —Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
Taylor Beeks — Jeffrey Staver Memorial Scholarship; Cascade Singers; Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
Hannah Biehn — The Dalles Lions Club Memorial Scholarship; The von Borstel Scholarship and Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship.
Nicholas Caracciolo — The von Borstel Scholarship and Renaissance Scholarship.
Elena Cardosi — Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship; Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship.
Jaime Castro — Vogt Family Memorial Scholarship and Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Gavin Cates — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.
Ashley Clausen —Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
Spencer Coburn — The Dalles Lions Club Memorial Scholarship; The von Borstel Scholarship; St. Mary’s Academy Scholarship and Kiwanis Club Scholarship.
Fonetia Duyck — Lester T. Jensen Memorial Scholarship.
Myah Ell — Colonel Wright School PTO Scholarship and Schanno Family Scholarship.
Isabella Evans — Mosier Grange No. 234 Scholarship; Lenora Hunter Memorial Scholarship; Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship; Wasco Lodge Masonic No. 15 Scholarship and The Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship.
Alex Gonzalez — Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship.
Jayleen Hernandez — Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship; Jump Start Scholarship and The von Borstel Scholarship.
Courtney Her — Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship; Chapter BF PEO Sisterhood Scholarship; Lillie & Dorothy Tindal Memorial Scholarship; The Dalles Girl’s Softball Assocation Scholarship; Schanno Family Scholarship and The Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship.
Xitlaly Ibarra Hernandez — Cascade Eye Center Scholarship; Lenora Hunter Memorial Scholarship; Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.
Emily Johnson — Mid-Columbia Vision Source Scholarship and The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship.
Maggie Justesen — The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship and Lois Kimsey Chapter EJ PEO Scholarship.
Keon Kiser — Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship; Steve Martin Memorial Scholarship; Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship; Bob Koch Scholarship; The Dalles Rotary Griffith Family Business Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
Jesse Larson — The von Borstel Scholarship; Bob Murray/Dr. A.B. Stone Memorial Scholarship and Wasco Lodge Masonic #15 Scholarship.
Skyler Leeson — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Izabella Marlinga — Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
Brindel Charlie May — Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship and Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship.
Juan Mejia — Hyde Family Scholarship in the Medical Arts.
Anna Miller — Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.
Iliana Moreno Lopez — The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship
Icyss Morgan-Ervin — Luvina Lash-Robinson Memorial Scholarship.
Preet Patel — Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship and First Generation Scholarship.
Elijah Perkins —Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
Quinn Raffensperger — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.
Kjersten Richardson — Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Scholarship.
Autumn Ringer — NW Education Support Professionals.
Yahir Santillan-Guzman — Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship; First Generation Scholarship; Outstanding Boy of the Year; Edward Ward, Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Wasco Lodge Masonic No. 15 Scholarship.
Savannah Schell — Cascade Eye Center Scholarship and Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Scholarship.
Shaelyn Scott — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship; Outstanding Drama Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
Colin Shubert — Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.
Spencer Taylor — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.
Maia Thomas — Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship.
Madison Troutt — Cherry City Crush Scholarship.
Jonathon Valdovinos — John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
Jasmin Vejar Sapien — The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship and Wilma Roberts Memorial Scholarship.
Elizabeth Velador Garcia — Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship; Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship; Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship and Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
Angelica Villegas — Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship.
MaKenna Wilcox — Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholarship.
Avery Winwood —Richard Lewis Memorial Scholarship; Outstanding Girl of the Year and Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
Tressa Wood — NW Education Support Professionals.
Hannah Ziegenhagen —Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship.
