The Dalles Bridge will be closed from Thursday nights at 8 p.m through Monday mornings at 6 a.m. starting tonight, Sept 9, 2021.
The weekend closures will continue every weekend through most of May, 2022, ending one week before Memorial Day. The detour is the Biggs Junction bridge east of The Dalles.
The closures are to facilitate replacement of the bridge deck. The full project includes The project includes:
- Replacing the exisitng concrete bridge deck
- Replacing bridge rail
- Installing new illumination and navigation lights system across the bridge
- Installing bridge screening over the locks and BNSF Railway
