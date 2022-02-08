Original ask was 5.5% increase
The Dalles City Council voted 3-2 to raise garbage rates by 3% at their regular city council meeting on Jan. 10.
The decision came following an original proposal to raise rates by 5.05% at the previous city council meeting on Dec. 13. However, there were concerns about missing financial records regarding Waste Connections’ finances. The council then delayed the decision until the next meeting, pending the financial records.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, Human Resources Director Daniel Hunter said that, according to the financial records, waste management’s gross profit margin — before any taxes or fees — was 38.5%.
Hunter said he also reached out to other Oregonian cities to verify their waste management’s profit margins. He heard back from both Beaverton and Hillsboro, he said, and in Beaverton’s code their disposal service providers are allowed a net profit — meaning after taxes and fees — of no more than 9%. Hillsboro had similar language in their code, Hunter said, with net profit not to exceed 8%.
City Councilor Darcy Long said that according to documents she received from Hunter, the gross revenue of Waste Connections was 17% in 2020.
“That’s quite a bit higher than the other cities reported,” she said.
Following this information, Long moved to raise garbage rates 3%, as opposed to the proposed 5.05%. City Councilor Scott Randall seconded the motion.
Long, Randall, and Councilor Dan Richardson voted in favor of the motion. Councilors Tim McGlothlin and Rod Runyon were opposed.
The rate increase retroactively went into effect on Jan. 1.
