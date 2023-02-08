The Dalles Library storytime

Children’s librarian Rita Squires introduces the theme of the day: Dinosaurs, as 4-year-old Harley looks on. 

 Alana Lackner photo

You never know what you’re going to get when you enter the children’s wing of The Dalles Public Library on a Thursday morning, whether that’s a school of swimming fish or a group of roaring dinosaurs. What you can guarantee, however, is that whatever storytime theme the rambunctious toddlers are acting out, it was lovingly selected by the woman holding the books.

Every week, children’s librarian Rita Squires comes up with a theme. She picks books for each age group, plans songs and dances, and does her best to make sure everyone can have fun and learn something too. Even when things don’t go exactly to plan — as is often the case with 2- and 3-year-olds — kids and parents alike know Ms. Rita will meet them where they’re at.

The Dalles Library storytime

The crowd of parents and toddlers sit and watch as Rita begins storytime. 
The Dalles Library storytime

Squires reads a pop-up book with a pterodactyl, as 2-year-old Eli flies along.  
The Dalles Library storytime

Above right, the crowd of parents and toddlers sit and watch as Rita begins storytime. 