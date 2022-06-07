THE DALLES — City crews and contractors will begin work on several pavement preservation projects the week of June 20.
These chip seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at each location on the date the work is scheduled to take place. Detours will be in place during work hours.
Work scheduled for Tuesday June 21:
Webber St. from W. 10th to W. Second streets.
W. 11th St. from Blakely Drive to Blakely Way
W. 18th St. from Bridge to Mt. Hood streets.
W. 14th St. from Mt. Hood to Union streets.
E. 13th St. from Short to Laughlin streets.
W. Seventh St. from Lincoln to Trevitt streets.
W. Fourth St. from W. Third Place to Union St.
W. Third St. from W. Fourth to Lincoln streets.
Work scheduled for Wednesday June 22:
Jefferson St. from E. Second to E. First streets.
Court St. from E. Fifth to E. Third streets.
Fourth St. Grade from Jefferson to E. Eighth streets.
E. Fourth St. from Union to Washington streets.
Dry Hollow Road from E. 16th to E. Ninth streets.
E. Scenic Dr. from Jefferson St. to Esther Way.
Work scheduled for Thursday June 23:
E. Scenic Dr. from Jefferson St. to Esther Way
Old Dufur Rd. from Thompson to Fremont streets.
E. Knoll Dr. from Columbia View to Summit Ridge drives.
E. Knoll Ct. from E. Knoll Dr. to Cul de sac.
This road work is expected to extend the service life of the pavement structure.
Proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
A full list of projects and a 2022 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/transportation.
If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.
