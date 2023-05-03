Klickitat County fire zones

Klickitat County fire zones.

 Contributed graphic

White Salmon’s Fire Department and Klickitat County’s Fire District No.3, which serves the communities of Husum, BZ Corner and Snowden, have functioned separately over decades in operation, but a community-led task force examining the two departments are recommending a merging of forces to keep up with rising expenses and to maximize resources in the community.

The West Klickitat Community Task Force was created last year to examine the feasibility of creating a regional fire authority to improve regional emergency capabilities and services. The task force carries over work that began in 2013 with a former citizen task force that initially explored the idea of a regional fire authority.