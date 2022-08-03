The Dalles’ own Sunshine Mill was featured by Brides, an online wedding publication that was formerly a print magazine, in a list of eight winery wedding venues to book in the U.S.
In the article, published July 25, Sunshine Mill was listed as number five.
“While not your typical vineyard setting, if you want to throw a wedding with a twist, consider nuptials inside a 130-year-old flour mill in The Dalles, Oregon,” the article read. “For the big day, couples can decide to get married next to the grain silos or next to the tasting room with the funky brick backdrop (ideal for photos).”
Other venues on the list included wineries in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the Amaterra Winery in Portland.
