WHITE SALMON — At Gorge Makerspace, local kids are preparing to present in front of judges a set of robots with the ability to perform various tasks underwater.
It’s part of the MATE ROV Competition, which Gorge Makerspace has participated in recent years. Students will get hands on experience in designing, building, and programming their own robot with capabilities for performing remote tasks in an ocean to monitors its conditions.
The robots are called ROVs, which stands for Remote-Operated Vehicles. There are many different classes of ROVs able to be constructed for the challenge, but the kids at Gorge Makerspace are sticking with two classes: The Scout and the Navigator, the latter of which is the more advanced vehicle.
Students will participate in a demonstration April 22 in Newport.
At the Gorge Makerspace in White Salmon earlier this month, students, ranging in grades 5-8, were hard at work putting their ROVs together. Some were cutting PVC pipe, which is used as the ROVs’ frame and attaching cameras and claws, while others put together code.
For many it’s their first experience in robotics design and constructions, and for others, they are back from last year’s demonstration to refine their skills.
Jack Perrin, founder of Gorge Makerspace and head coach of the team, said the goal for the kids is to introduce them to not only the hands-on experience of crafting a remote-operated vehicle, but more so for them become acquainted with project management by working in a group and documenting their steps.
“A huge part of the project is having five to seven people work together,” Perrin said.
Coach Ryan O’Connor said that he and Jack were there to provide guidance, giving the kids the space for them to work together towards the project’s completion.
“As a coach, one of the challenges is to try to give the kids a little nudge to get them comfortable on the part of the project they are working on,” he said.
Kids work in teams, bring their strengths and weaknesses together to learn about different aspects of the project. Sixth grader Matthias Baum said this was his first time coding and programming.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn about creating robots,” he said. Another team of seventh-graders, including Stella Lujan, Claire Couvreux, Amber VanSickle, and Eda and Kat O’Connor, were improving their robot from the previous year, taking steps to make sure everything was secure and building the design to account for its center of gravity.
To learn more about the program, Perrin and two scientists/engineers doing research in Alaska and developing tidal energy on the Pacific Coast will be presenting information at the White Salmon Community Library during a free event called “Women in Marine Engineering,” March 24 at 6 p.m. in the Sprint/Baker Room.
The program is funded by Career Connect SW, a program of ESD 112 in Vancouver.
Visit www.gorgemakerspace.com to learn more about the local after school program. An ongoing survey on the website is meant to improve services, and is open to the public.
