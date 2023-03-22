DSC_6050.JPG

Emme Lloyd and Sofia Mosqueda work to attach a claw to the front end of their ROV’s PVC pipe frame.

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON — At Gorge Makerspace, local kids are preparing to present in front of judges a set of robots with the ability to perform various tasks underwater.

It’s part of the MATE ROV Competition, which Gorge Makerspace has participated in recent years. Students will get hands on experience in designing, building, and programming their own robot with capabilities for performing remote tasks in an ocean to monitors its conditions.

Kathryn Fordonski and Scarlett Perry work on their ROV’s control module.
Amber VanSickle and Kat O’Connor work on measuring and cutting PVC pipes to build up the frame of their ROV.