THE DALLES — Salmon, steelhead, trout and bass fishing will be open under normal permanent regulations starting Aug. 15 on the Deschutes River from Moody Rapids upstream to Pelton Dam in the Deschutes River.

After last year’s critically low returns in steelhead (fish that would have spawned in spring 2022), ODFW announced a new Deschutes River steelhead fishery framework to take conservation action during low returns. The framework closes the lower Deschutes River fishery until passage thresholds at Bonneville are met to assure ODFW managers that the sport fishery will not have population impacts.