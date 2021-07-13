Washington State Department of Transportation will begin work this week on S.R. 14, two miles east of Bingen, to stabilize the slope north of the state highway in an effort to reduce the potential for rocks and debris to fall on the highway.
Crews from WSDOT contractor James Dean Construction, Inc. are set to begin this Tuesday, according to a news release. Travelers in both directions of SR 14 east of Bingen should expect daytime, single- and double-lane closures for the duration of the project. In August, travelers in both directions should expect 45- minute-long daytime full roadway closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for rock scaling. The 45-minute closures will begin at the start of each hour, with a 15-minute window to clear stacked up traffic on either side of the closure.
No full closures of the highway will occur after 12 p.m. (noon) on Fridays, WSDOT said in an announcement.
According to WSDOT, several sections along State Route 14 have a history of reoccurring rockfall activity above the roadway.
“In January 2007, an approximate 500 cubic yards of rock and debris fell onto the roadway halting travel in both directions. Winter weather often brings heavy wind and rain, increasing the likelihood of rockfall activity which can force the closure of the highway until maintenance crews can clear rocks and debris,” a WSDOT news release said.
To reduce the potential for emergency highway closures, contractor crews will remove unstable sections of rock from the slope face adjacent to SR 14 and build a catch basin within the ditch line. Crews will line the catch basin with energy absorbing materials to help contain rockfall from this slope which helps reduce the amount of rock and debris that falls onto the roadway, according to WSDOT.
“We understand the 45-minute closures will greatly impact travelers through the area, however, for the safety of the traveling public, these closures will only occur when crews are performing rock-scaling work. Be sure to sign up for notifications so you can plan your trips ahead,” WSDOT said in a news release.
The estimated cost of this project is approximately $1.6 million dollars, WSDOT said in an announcement.
You can sign up to receive alerts and information about this project.
Commented