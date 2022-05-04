Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer is back in the race. Months after declining to run for re-election for the top law enforcement position in the county, Songer announced his intention to file his candidacy.
Undersheriff Tim Neher, who was originally running to succeed Songer, has stepped down, citing family matters.
“I will not be leaving the Sheriff’s Office, but will rather focus on continuing my support for the various issues that are plaguing our communities. Addressing PTSD in law enforcement, focusing on crime in Klickitat County, and working to set up an animal shelter in Klickitat County will still be important issues that I will be working on going forward in my career within the Sheriff’s Office. I feel that I do not need to be the Sheriff to work on these issues,” Neher said.
Neher endorsed Songer for Sheriff.
Songer is running against Skamania County Patrol Sergeant Garique Clifford. Clifford, notably, has received monetary support from Bingen-White Salmon Police Chief Mike Hepner.
Columbia Gorge News will be publishing responses to both candidates in a future edition.
Songer in his announcement said that he wants to “reinforce my successes ... I will improve and expand the Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Program. I would like to establish a Sheriff’s Office cadet program for the youth in Klickitat County. Drug trafficking is the root cause of most of our crime and social problems in our community. Trafficking will remain a high priority to target those criminals who provide drugs. I will see they go to jail for their crimes.
“In recognizing the source of all rights, I support the preamble of the Washington State Constitution which states, ‘gratitude to the Supreme Ruler for our liberties.’ I have sworn an oath to uphold our state and the United States constitutions. Therefore, I will universally defend the rights of all individuals in our county,” Songer said.
The candidate filing deadline is May 20.
