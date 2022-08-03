Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is recruiting for openings on two Oregon-focused lending boards, the Oregon Investment Board and Mount Hood Economic Alliance.
The Oregon Investment Board (OIB) is responsible for providing grants and loans to advance economic development interests on the Oregon side of the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area. The board sets policies, provides oversight for the economic development National Scenic Area funds managed by MCEDD, analyzes loan and grant requests and participates in the Columbia Gorge Bi-State Advisory Council. The OIB’s openings include representatives for Hood River, Multnomah and Wasco counties.
