WHITE SALMON — Skyline Foundation will host SHINE ON! — a virtual event — Saturday, May 15 through Sunday, May 16. The event will host a silent auction with more than 40 items to bid on and an opportunity to donate directly. It will be accessible via your mobile devices or computer. The two-day virtual fundraising event is in lieu of the foundation’s spring gala “Cultivate Columbia”, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year’s event will support Skyline’s Breast Health Program. This essential and life-saving program provides assistance for breast cancer screenings and diagnostic tests for under- and uninsured individuals, regardless of age or gender. It also supports the purchase of the latest breast health technology, which is vital for early detection.
“We are proud to say that since the inception of this fund, Skyline has provided nearly 60 patients with mammograms and/or diagnostic tests. These are patients who otherwise would not have access to these essential exams,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, Skyline Foundation executive director. “In addition, it helped to purchase a 3D mammography machine — giving Skyline the latest breast health technology locally.”
Auction items include local artwork, golfing, local wine, sailing trip through the San Juan Islands, Oregon coast get-a-way, luxury Mexico vacation, hot air balloon experience and much more. To view the auction catalog, visit Skyline Foundation’s website at myskylinehealth.org/foundation/events.
Event registration began Monday, May 10. Participants can register online at http://bidpal.net/shineon. For more information, contact the foundation office at 509-637-2602 or email shineon@myskylinehealth.org.
About Foundation
The Skyline Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable corporation dedicated to providing accessible and quality health care for the residents and visitors within Skyline Hospital’s service area. Its mission is to support, enhance, and expand the activities of Skyline Hospital and improve the health and well-being of all the people it serves.
The Skyline Foundation accepts gifts to support all hospital programs, purchase medical equipment, support community education and provide staff training.
