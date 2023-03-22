As a part of The Dalles’ annual employee recognition program, Mayor Rich Mays recognized Police Sergeant Christopher Simonds for his customer service and Transportation Division Manager David Mills for being a team player at the regular city council meeting Monday, March 13.
Both city employees and city council members can nominate employees for this program. These nominations are then reviewed by the mayor, city manager and human resources director, who select the winner for each award. According to Mays, there are normally awards for customer service, team player and innovative thinker; however, no one was announced to have been awarded or nominated for innovative thinker.
