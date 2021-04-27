A resident of The Dalles was booked into Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility on 11 counts each of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first and second degree.
Gregg Martin Jensen, 70, was arrested April 2 at his residence on 805 Court street. Jensen is being held on bond in the amount of $330,000.
Sergeant Austin Ell of The Dalles City Police said the agency worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to perform the investigation into Jensen. With the collaboration efforts, the partners were able to figure out that “specific images were found in connection to the investigation.”
“Their group is incredible on that,” Ell said of ICAC. “We appreciate their work.”
Ell confirmed that there are no local victims in connection to the case.
Jensen had a plea hearing April 15 but was postponed to May 4.
