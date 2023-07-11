Last week I wrote about the importance of being prepared for emergencies. But what else do I need to worry about — as if I don’t have enough already?
Well, let’s add one more to your summer list: Heat stroke.
As older adults, we are at greater risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, exhibited by heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. That’s bad enough, but if untreated it can progress to heat stroke, the most severe form of heat illness, and a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate medical attention. Symptoms of heat stroke are lack of sweating, headache, confusion, rapid heart rate, nausea or vomiting, and loss of consciousness.
So how do you protect yourself?
You’ve heard it many times: Stay cool, hydrated, and connected.
Avoid sun exposure; wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes, and a wide-brimmed hat. To cool down, try ice packs, cool showers, or sponge baths. What I didn’t know is that a fan should not be your primary cooling device. Although it feels good, fans do not cool the air or reduce body temperature to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids even if you’re not thirsty. Drink enough to have to urinate every four hours. (I wish I could last that long!)
Be aware of local heat advisories, have someone check in on you, and identify places to stay cool such as community centers, libraries, or your favorite coffee shop.
I’ve known folks who didn’t have an air conditioner, or it wasn’t working — and tried to tough it out.
But we are not the kids we once were when we could survive those hot summer nights spread eagle on the bed with a bag of frozen veggies under our heads, trying to stay cool enough to go to sleep.
•••
In this month’s “Through the Eyes of An Elder,” Gary Young lists his “Keys to Elderly Living.” They are humorous, insightful, and honest.
My favorite is, “If you sit on your porch and wave, a parade might just come by.” So if you haven’t already, stop right now and read “Through the Eyes of Elder” on page A14. I insist!
•••
Now that you’re back, you may have noticed, or may not have, that I included the answer to the Brain Tease but left out the question last week. But to make the best of my oversight, for this week’s Brain Tease I’m going to give you the answer once again, but you have to come up with the question. Got it? You’ll find the actual question at the end of this column.
Answer: Halfway last week, after which it would be running out!
•••
For last week’s “Remember When” question, the product advertised as “It Floats!” and “99 44⁄’00% Pure” was Ivory Soap.
I received correct answers from Chuck Rice, Diane Weston, Jerry Taylor, Mary Pierce, Nancy Turner, Nona Moore, Marny Weting, Pat Evenson-Brady, Rebecca Abrams, Sandy Haechrel, Rhonda Spies, Dave Lutgens, Donna Mollet, Lana Tepfer, Kim Birge, and Lois Kinsfogel, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
And for the week before, the actor associated with horror films based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe was Vincent Price.
I received correct answers from Rhonda Spies, Dave Lutgens, Deborah Medina, Julie Carter, Deloris Schrader, Keith Clymer, Donna Mollet, Lana Tepfer, Rebecca Abrams, Bruce Johnson, and Elena Smith, who was that week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
•••
When I was a teenager, I remember my parents watching this bandleader’s television show that I thought was so old-fashioned and uncool. (If I had known in his early days he led several big bands with such cool names as the Hotsy Totsy Boys and the Honolulu Fruit Gum Orchestra, I might have thought differently.)
For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was this bandleader who hosted his popular show from 1951-1982 concentrating on popular music standards, show tunes, polkas, and novelty songs?
Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or ship it with a case of champagne.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, enjoying the ride with all the bumps, wrong turns, and wind blowing through my hair as time speeds down the highway.
Until we meet again, make like a cucumber and stay cool!
•••
“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.”
— James Dent
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays
Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060) Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191)
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333)
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
Question: “How far can a horse run into a forest?”
Commented