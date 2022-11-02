Senior News Scott McKay

In this month’s “Through the Eyes of an Elder” column, Colin Wood eloquently describes how the consequences of hearing loss have affected his life and offers suggestions for how family and friends can provide support to anyone with hearing loss.

One of his suggestions is to talk to your family and friends about your hearing loss, making this invisible disability visible. From my experience, when someone hears of my hearing loss, they are sympathetic — but they don’t really understand and are then often frustrated when I ask, “What did you say” for the third time!