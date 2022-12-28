Senior News Scott McKay

Once again, my wife and I are driving to California to visit the children and enjoy a respite from the cold. So I’d like to keep it simple by sharing a humorous story I have enjoyed and hope you will also. But first:

Laughing is good for your health — stimulating your brain and reducing stress are just two of the many benefits. Amusing stories are also beneficial as we age, by acknowledging the incongruities and absurdities of life and reminding us of our shared experiences. As Robert Fulton puts it, “It is a matter of laughing with ourselves, not at ourselves.”