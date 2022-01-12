What don’t you want to talk to your children about? I mean, besides sex. How about money?
This was pointed out by Rodney A. Brooks in his article “Family and Finances: Avoiding ‘The Talk?’” He shares the advice of financial planners who believe older adults need to discuss their finances with their children. And children also need to review how their parents are doing with their finances.
(Whoa! Now wait a minute. Do I really want my children knowing about my finances with the certain lectures about how they should be handled? It was bad enough when my children said we had to stay home during the first year of the pandemic. We had to lie to go to the store!)
But the unexpected does happen: Dementia, incapacitation, or death. Then your children will have no idea about your financial situation, leaving them in a mad scramble to figure things out without your help.
So why do many of us avoid family discussions about finances?
As I mentioned, we may feel the more people who know our financial situation, particularly our children, the greater chance of losing control and being told what we should do.
Also, it’s often hard to know how to begin the conversation. We don’t have much experience discussing money matters. It’s something we just don’t talk about.
Finally, we don’t want our children to act differently knowing of their potential inheritance. Do my children care about me or their inheritance? (I don’t have to worry. My children know there won’t be an inheritance. They’re just relieved knowing they won’t be responsible for any of my debts!)
What are some ways to avoid difficulties when having “the talk” about your finances? According to several financial advisors, there are three actions you should consider.
Create one family financial organizer you can share with your children that includes key contacts, bank accounts, investment accounts, insurance policies, wills/trusts, and passwords. You can find different organizers on Amazon.
Identify a trusted advisor: Someone who does NOT have power of attorney or authority to act on your behalf. Share their name with your financial advisor, if you have one, in case they feel things don’t seem right.
And as with most uncomfortable topics, it helps to have honest and direct communication — which is always easier said than done.
Your children are not the only ones to talk with. Does your spouse understand your financial situation? Often there is one in the marriage who is responsible for the financial decisions. You might feel more comfortable discussing finances with your children by first having a discussion with your spouse.
Think about having “the talk.” You don’t want to leave your children, and your spouse, the difficult, complex, and usually expensive responsibility of cleaning up your estate.
To read “Family and Finances: Avoiding ‘The Talk’” visit seniorplanet.org/finance, where you will find more finance resources and virtual classes.
