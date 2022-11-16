Senior News Scott McKay

With Thanksgiving becoming another shopping holiday — Black Friday spreading into Black Thursday, and now stealing into most of November — I have begun to appreciate the perspective I have gained from having lived these many years: I don’t need the mad rush of finding the best deals of the pre-pre-holiday sales. And I certainly don’t need crowded stores, long lines, and packed parking lots. The fact is I don’t need any more “things” (although I do dream of the latest Apple product).

But knowing that in a flash, my life could be tossed upside down, more “things” aren’t that necessary. As long as I have food in the cupboard, a roof over my head, friends, family, and a wonderful and patient wife, I’m doing just fine. I hope you have found all you need and can appreciate all you have during this season of giving thanks.