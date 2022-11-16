With Thanksgiving becoming another shopping holiday — Black Friday spreading into Black Thursday, and now stealing into most of November — I have begun to appreciate the perspective I have gained from having lived these many years: I don’t need the mad rush of finding the best deals of the pre-pre-holiday sales. And I certainly don’t need crowded stores, long lines, and packed parking lots. The fact is I don’t need any more “things” (although I do dream of the latest Apple product).
But knowing that in a flash, my life could be tossed upside down, more “things” aren’t that necessary. As long as I have food in the cupboard, a roof over my head, friends, family, and a wonderful and patient wife, I’m doing just fine. I hope you have found all you need and can appreciate all you have during this season of giving thanks.
You may not need any more “things” this holiday season, but you may want to buy something for your grandchildren that’s more exciting than a gift card. When you do, think first about shopping local. Our communities depend on strong and healthy small businesses owned by local community entrepreneurs who put their time, energy, and passion into their businesses to serve you.
Everyone knows you can shop online, and I do for some items, but before you do, take a tour through your downtown shops, where you can touch and see all the wonderful items. (Well, it looked good in the picture on Amazon!) And while shopping for your grandchildren, you just might find there is something you really do need and can’t pass up!
I’ve been meaning to mention MedlinePlus, the website hosted by the National Library of Medicine, where you can find the latest information on a wide variety of health subjects such as:
Health topics — Find information on health, wellness, disorders, and conditions.
Drugs and supplements — Learn about prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, drugs, herbs, and supplements.
Genetics — Explore genetic conditions, genes, and more.
Medical tests — Learn why your doctor orders medical tests and what the results may mean.
Medical encyclopedia — Articles and images for diseases, symptoms, tests, and treatments.
Healthy recipes — Recipes for a healthy lifestyle.
On the Internet, there’s a wild variety of health information, so much that it is often hard to separate what’s reliable from the quackery.
MedlinePlus is your source to find the latest health-related information where you will learn what medical research has shown to be effective, ineffective, or where the results are inconclusive, so you can make your own informed health decisions.
Brain Tease: Enough of the language lessons. Here is a riddle found online at Braingle.
Find out what the animals are! For example, “To run away or escape” could be a “flea.”
1. Hair-control foam; 2. Very exposed; 3. Tellin’ falsities; 4. Q lamenting cry; 5. A dull person; 6. A precious or loved one; 7. First you get a parking ticket, then you get this; 8. These make up a chain.
Two bits is an old slang term for 25 cents that dates back to the 1700s. I received correct answers from Diana Weston, Nancy Higgins, Donna Mollet, Rhonda Spies, Kim Birge, Dave Lutgens, Lana Tepfer, Margo Dameier, Linda Frizzell, Rebecca Abrams, Emmett Sampson, Gloria Krantzof-Dee, and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket, Keith and Marlene Clymer, who if asked will enthusiastically belt out the cheer, “Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar, all us Old Guys/Gals, stand up and holler.” And last week I missed Tina Castañares.
For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was the stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her eccentric stage persona, self-deprecating humor, wild hair and clothes who was described by her mentor Bob Hope as “a Warhol mobile of spare parts picked up along a freeway”? (Hint: It’s not Joan Rivers.) Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or send it with a copy of her autobiography “Like a Lampshade in a Whorehouse — My Life in Comedy.”
“I told my wife she should embrace her mistakes ... so she hugged me.”
Well, it’s been another week, looking forward to the holidays. Until we meet again, be careful what you look for. You might find it.
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); or Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
Answers: 1. Moose (Mousse), 2. Bear (Bare), 3. Lion (Lyin’), 4. Whale (Wail), 5. Boar (Bore), 6. Deer (Dear), 7. Toad (Towed), 8. Lynx (Links)
Commented