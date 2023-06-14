Jacob Bertram

Columbia Gorge News Washington Editor Jacob Bertram has moved out of the Gorge and is headed closer to home.

 Chelsea Marr photo

It’s time to sheathe the pencil and notepad for this reporter.

After three and a half years of reporting for the West Klickitat and Columbia Gorge communities, I am packing up and moving closer to home. I am sad to leave, but so thrilled to have been on this journey with all of you.