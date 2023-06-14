It’s time to sheathe the pencil and notepad for this reporter.
After three and a half years of reporting for the West Klickitat and Columbia Gorge communities, I am packing up and moving closer to home. I am sad to leave, but so thrilled to have been on this journey with all of you.
I came to the Columbia Gorge inexperienced and nervous, right after college graduation in 2019, unsure of my capabilities. It was like that time I dove off a 20-foot tall cliff on the Snake River — I had never done that before and expected only to be turned to fish food at the moment my body hit the surface. But I didn’t. I’m still here and better for it.
Without this job I would never have learned so much, and despite the highs and lows, have grown and developed my skills in writing and photography.
And without the people willing to support me, teach me about the area, and help me explore topics that I didn’t know the first thing about, I wouldn’t have been able to do this job.
But the greatest lesson I’ve learned is that communities, no matter how big or small, need journalists. They need someone looking into the truth and fiction of our present reality. Without journalists dedicated to deliver unbiased information that matters to the community, everyone suffers, and people get taken advantage of. It’s a responsibility that is ever more important in our media-saturated environment.
It’s been an incredibly joyful experience working as a reporter for the Columbia Gorge and West Klickitat communities. I want to tell you all THANK YOU for your support of the newspaper and of my work. I am so proud to have been a part of the team that never gave up, through thick and thin. Lots of memories have been made here!
I am only an email away if you ever want to get in touch. I can be reached at jacob.bertram12@gmail.com. I hope you continue to support Columbia Gorge News’ mission: to deliver news that matters to residents and visitors of the Columbia Gorge.
