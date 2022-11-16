Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Cleaning out your closets? Now you can bring your used clothing donations to Rockford Grange No. 501 at 4262 Barrett Drive.
Rockford Grange is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community use. This shed is designed to give community members a uniquely clean, convenient, and well-cared-for option to donate their used clothing, said a press release.
“St. Pauly Textile Inc. partners with a network of businesses and various organizations to distribute donated items both here in the U.S. and worldwide, where they are ultimately re-worn by people who need them,” said a press release.
Rockford Grange receives funding for donated clothing and has the option to use donations to serve community needs.
With more than 1,300 clothing drop-off sheds in place, St. Pauly Textile Inc. collects more than 200,000 pounds of clothing every day and estimates that this clothing ends up in 44 different countries (including the U.S.) yearly. In 2018, the company was able to help keep more than 20 million articles of clothing out of landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is an A+ rated member of the Better Business Bureau.
