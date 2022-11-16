Rockford grange

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — Cleaning out your closets? Now you can bring your used clothing donations to Rockford Grange No. 501 at 4262 Barrett Drive.

Rockford Grange is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community use. This shed is designed to give community members a uniquely clean, convenient, and well-cared-for option to donate their used clothing, said a press release.

