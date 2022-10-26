HOOD RIVER — Following an extensive search process, the City of Hood River has selected Richard Rice as the City of Hood River’s new public works director.

Since March 2020, Rice has served as public works project manager for the city, which involved managing all aspects of public works projects including project design, development, and implementation, project budgeting and performance. In his role, he also managed the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan and served as construction inspector and project manager of construction projects.