The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Refugee Program is inviting community partners to apply for funding that is available to provide services and support to newly arrived Afghans who are eligible for refugee services. Deadline to apply is Sept. 7; the application can be found online. The program is operated by the U.S. Department of State through contracts with national non-profit organizations called resettlement agencies. The ODHS Refugee Program is responsible for services outside the initial resettlement.