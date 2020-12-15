Gorge Rebuild It Center

Tree ornaments made from faucets at Gorge Rebuild-It Center, Hood River.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

Tree ornaments made from faucets are the just the beginning at Gorge Rebuild-It Center at 995 Tucker Road on Hood River’s Heights. The non-profit facility has been streamlined and reorganized in recent months, making it a trove for the DIY life. From tools and building materials to functional art and one-of-a-kind oddities, it might be just the place to shop for handypersons or anyone with an appreciation for the reused and reuseable. (The faucet ornaments are in a tree next to the new shed at the entrance.) Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; shoppers must wear masks. 

Tags

Recommended for you