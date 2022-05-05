On Tuesday, May 3, a Pro Roe Rally in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the potential end of Roe v Wade took place at 5 p.m. at Overlook Memorial Park in Hood River.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Vancouver man dies in I-84 incident near Hood River
- Fire destroys Azure Standard Headquarter Facility
- Azure headquarters fire ruled an accident, caused by tote of corn
- Death notices and service announcements: May 4, 2022
- After 27 years, Pietros manager says goodbye
- Obituary: Thomas Sieverkropp
- Service Announcement: Jim and Virginia McClain
- Obituary: Kevin Benefield
- Obituary: Jeremy “Tad” Carroll
- Obituary: Charles Whitecotton
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Berthelsen acknowledges past DUI, says charges led to ‘significant changes’
- Oregon Governor candidates address top issues identified by Oregonians
- Debate, 7th District Circuit Court Judge, Positon 4
- Raz Mason - Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Democrat Primary
- Darcy Long
- Michael Nugent -- Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Republican Primary
- Daniel Bonham -- Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Republican Primary
- Steve Bates -- Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Republican Primary
Commented