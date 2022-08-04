TRICARE, a health insurance plan for veterans and active-duty service members, has authorized temporary prescription refill waivers for members in Wasco County through Aug. 12, due to the Miller Road wildfire, according to a press release from the Defense Health Agency.
According to the release, TRICARE beneficiaries needing an emergency refill of their prescriptions should take their prescription bottle to a TRICARE network pharmacy. If the bottle is missing or the label is damaged, members can contact Express Scripts at 877-363-1303, or reach out to their pharmacy for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.