HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River has delayed a decision to sell or lease several lots at the Lower Mill site in Odell. The port currently owns four lots that total nearly 11.34 acres, but only three are “shovel ready,” or available for development.
According to, property and development manager Greg Hagbery, the port purchased the units with the intent to “clean up the underutilized land and provide utility equipped, shovel ready opportunities for private sector and/or port development of a light industrial complex, which could further benefit the community by creating higher job density.”
As the bridge replacement project begins to pickup momentum and funding, the port is planing ahead for storage of supplies and building materials. The Lower Mill site is being considered as a potential option, along with the marina green as well as the current port office land. There is still work being done to clean up the site.
In 2018, the port entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with Crystal Springs Water District (CSWD) to provide adequate water pressure to the Lower Mill sites. This agreement required the port to install 1,350 linear feet of 10-inch water mainline to the CSWD’s system. This 18-month long project has been completed.
During the port’s March 1 meeting, commissioners had more questions than Hagbery had answers.
COVID-19 complicated the ability to sell, lease and develop the land at the Lower Mill site. The port offered short-term leases to entities for the time being. Those leasing the Lower Mill land are wanting to sign longer leases, and in some cases purchase the lot outright. Port commission president, Ben Sheppard, voiced his opinion to possess one lot and sell the remaining, to which commissioner Hoby Streich agreed.
In an email to Columbia Gorge News, Hagbery stated, “Unfortunately, the two businesses ground leasing at Lower Mill do not provide many new jobs. This contrasts with the port’s original vision for the properties.”
Hagbery and the commission agreed to continue discussions during the port’s spring planning session scheduled for April 5. This delay jeopardizes the port’s chances to recoup the $2.7 million put towards improvements and installation to infrastructure they have already dedicated to the Lower Mill site.
The largest lot, 902, is the only parcel waiting for the shovel ready designation. The 4.81 acre section along Highway 35 is awaiting a wetland mitigation study and permit approval from the Department of State Lands.
Commented