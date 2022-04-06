HOOD RIVER — In the midst of working to replace the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge, the Port of Hood River issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) for contractors who want to manage the massive, 10-year project. According to the scope of work provided by the port, they are expected to select a contractor and enter negotiations by May 18. The anticipated value of the contract award paid by the port to the contractor is expected to be $1.3 million in the first year.
“This is the biggest project this area has ever seen,” said Bi-State Working Group Chair Mike Fox.
Project Director Kevin Greenwood echoed Fox’s assertion and said a project of this magnitude calls for more help than the current port staff can offer.
“It is amazing that to this point, the port’s staff of 25 has been responsible for much of the work on this $500 million project,” said Greenwood.
The RFP issued will divulge much of the management responsibilities to the contracted company. According to Greenwood, they will help with procurement documents, negotiate and execute construction contracts, and eventually ease the transition of power from the port to the Bi-State Bridge Authority.
On March 31, Greenwood held a pre-proposal meeting to introduce members and watch a presentation given by the Bi-State Working Group as well as potential bidders followed by a question and answer session.
Greenwood explained during the Q&A section that the port may not have answers for everything. He asked the industry members to remain patient as he will write down their questions and send along a document that addresses questions or concerns.
Commented