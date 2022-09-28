Bingen-White Salmon Police, Sept. 12-18
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
One motor vehicle crashes, non-injury.
One hit and run was reported in White Salmon, with no injury.
One burglary was reported in Bingen.
An adult male was cited for driving while suspended III.
Two citizens were assisted with vehicle lock-outs, and one with a residence lock-out.
An ongoing investigation of telephone fraud was noted.
Hood River Police, Sept. 11-17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Child neglect (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), reckless endangering (one), theft (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents:
Ten theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart (three incidents), tire and wheel (two incidents), purse, E-bike, items from a shed and an E-bike, five windsurfing boards from a vehicle and an online scam resulting in aggravated theft I.
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, officers made contact with a vehicle parked along I-84 after 1 a.m. The vehicle was parked along the fog line with no emergency lights on warning approaching vehicles of its presence. The driver of the vehicle was contacted and appeared to be intoxicated. After a roadside investigation the driver was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver advised he had not been driving. He later provided a breath sample of over three times the legal limit.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. In one incident, a driver was petting their dog and struck two parked work trailers.
Officers responded to a domestic assault involving a father and son. A male juvenile was arrested on charges of strangulation and lodged at NORCOR.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield. The driver of the vehicle crashed a short distance after the attempted stop had been discontinued. The driver fled on foot. Officers recovered a stolen Glock firearm and 21 grams of suspected pure fentanyl.
A vehicle was towed due to no liability insurance. In addition, the driver was issued a citation for possession of MDMA, Xanax, and Naloxone Hydrochloride.
Upon review of a social media post, the department detective was able to ID the male and female suspects in a Hood River Sheriff’s Office burglary case.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 20-23
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal trespass (one), theft (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury.
Two hit and runs reported.
Four thefts. Incidents included E-bike, mountain bike, money from a bank account, shoplifting.
One stolen vehicle was reported. A trailer was stolen, and then recovered by the owner; a number of belongings were missing.
A motorcycle stolen out of Portland was recovered near Highway 30, and the owner notified.
Two burglaries. A van window was smashed and equipment stolen from another vehicle.
A bag of meth was found in Walgreens.
One incident of criminal mischief, in which a car mirror was broken.
Twenty-one animal calls were recorded, including two citations issued for dog as a public nuisance, potentially dangerous.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 16-23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Unlawful manufacture of marijuana (one), reckless burn (one), tampering with evidence (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle accident was reported; a red Toyota Camry hit a large German Shepherd and kept on going. Info was passed on to OSP.
Ten animal calls were recorded. Incidents included two calls regarding an ongoing issue with a pig that keeps getting loose near Highway 30, an injured deer, and a missing kitten. In another incident, a deer was located on Cherry Heights, which had got its leg caught in a fence and was hanging. Deputies removed it.
Three thefts. FedEx package, theft of services, tires.
One incident of vandalism. Paint or plaster was dumped over a vehicle in the night.
One incident of criminal mischief. Two tires were cut on W. 13th.
On Sept. 17, deputies assisted OSP with a semi-truck rollover, blocking both lanes on Highway 97. The driver had a cut foot and hand injuries, but was conscious and breathing. The truck was leaking several fluids, however.
Oregon State Police, Sept. 16-22
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (three), warrant (three).
Notable Incidents:
Seven crashes, three with injuries. In one case, a green pickup truck backed into an orange SUV. The SUV was towed and the driver of the pickup issued two citations. In another incident, a gray Subaru Legacy, traveling in the left lane of I-84, left its lane, struck a Subaru Impreza in the right lane, then appeared to lose control and crash into the guardrail, causing substantial damage to public property, before coming to rest blocking the right lane of travel. Both involved vehicles were towed.
In another incident on Sept. 18, a driver on I-84 decelerated for emergency lights; the car behind did not slow down and struck the back of their vehicle. In another incident, a report was taken of a cold crash that occurred on SR-207 on Sept. 18. The driver said he came around a corner at approximately 45 mph, only to find two to three black cows in the road. He swerved to miss the cow in his lane and hit a cow in the other lane, resulting in heavy damage to hood, bumper, and windshield. The cow was dispatched by a rancher and removed from the roadway.
Three DUII arrests. A sergeant followed a vehicle leaving McDonald’s in Biggs Junction, observed it drive out of its lane and made a traffic stop. The driver, who displayed signs of impairment, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving. A search incident to arrest of the vehicle yielded marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin. In another incident, both the driver and the passenger showed signs of impairment; the driver was cited and released, and the passenger was arrested on two outstanding warrants. In another incident, a driver was stopped and taken into custody for DUII after driving into the oncoming lane of travel and straddling the center on multiple occasions; the driver was also on the right side of the vehicle and not using a safety belt.
On Sept. 17, an angler contacted OSP after damaging a gillnet on the Columbia River and being confronted by the owner of the gillnet. A trooper responded and began assisting with the exchange of information in regards to a civil compromise on the value of the damaged gillnet. The owner of the gillnet returned with a felony warrant out of Clackamas County for a parole violation, and was arrested. Intertribal law enforcement plans to mediate between the involved parties regarding the civil compromise of the damaged gillnet.
