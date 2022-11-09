Bingen-White Salmon Police, Oct. 24 -30
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Domestic assault (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, both in White Salmon. No reported injuries.
A male was arrested in association with a domestic situation in White Salmon.
A crossing arm malfunctioned, and one vehicle was assisted across the railroad tracks.
One animal call.
Hood River Police, Oct. 23 - 29
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three thefts reported. Shoplifting at Walmart and items taken from vehicles (two incidents). In one incident, a Salem resident reported the driver side passenger window was broken out and his backpack and suitcase were stolen from his vehicle.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, after exhibiting multiple clues during field sobriety tests.
Two hit and run reports. Locations include June Street and the Hood River Bridge.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Locations include Second Street and Sherman Avenue.
Officers assisted Hood River residents who were victims of unlawful use of a motor vehicle in another jurisdiction. Officers cited an individual for urinating in public.
Bicycles found at Rand and May streets and May 30th streets were secured for safekeeping.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 28 - Nov 4
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), frequenting (one), trespass (two), theft (one), disorderly conduct (one), criminal mischief (one), hit and run (one), parole violation (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, one driver hospitalized. In one incident, a vehicle failed to yield to a blinking yellow light and was hit by another vehicle. In another incident, a red GMC Envoy crashed into a telephone pole on W. Second Street. The pole was leaning but still upright. PUD was notified and the driver transported to the hospital.
Three hit and runs reported. In one incident on 10th Street on Oct. 29, a dark gray Toyota sustained damage to the rear driver’s side, dents and scrapes. In another incident, the reporting party witnessed a car hit a garbage truck and driver over the sidewalk; the driver was cited for hit and run. The third incident involved a parked vehicle, which sustained damage to the passenger side door.
Three assaults reported. A person was punched in the face and knocked down after confronting two people who took cigarettes from an open window of their vehicle. In another incident, a male attempted to punch someone and accidentally hit a third party in the throat. No serious injuries were reported. Another assault at a viewpoint was reported on Nov. 1. In this incident, the suspects opened a car door and assault two of the reporting party’s friends, one with a tazer and another with an alcohol bottle to the head. The bottle was also used to damage a window of the car.
On Nov. 4, a male was located in a red Honda with no plates. He attempted to leave the scene and crashed into a ditch. He then ran from the vehicle on W. Second. A canine was requested from Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, but was not needed as officers located the male hiding in tall grass approximately 15 yards from the Honda and arrested him for several warrants. Drugs were scene on the front seat of the Honda, which was confirmed stolen out of Pasco, Wash.
A gun was fired in a domestic dispute on Oct. 29. The reporting party’s fiance shot a Glock clone near them, through a kitchen area. The bullet hit the fridge and went into the ground. Both parties had been drinking. The reporting party called the police, then went outside to meet officers, who advised him to have nothing in his hands but his phone. He also took the gun away and locked it up.
On Oct. 30, a male was reported leaving a business on Mt. Hood Street while naked and harassing a woman in the women’s restroom. He was arrested for criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
One DUII arrests. On Oct. 29, a vehicle was stopped with lights off on the Highway 197 overpass at I-84 exit off ramp. The driver was unresponsive for several minutes, but later woke up and spoke with an officer, upon which they were arrested for DUII and the vehicle towed as a hazard.
One unattended death occurred.
Eight thefts. Items included purse, Carhartt lunchbox, tent and backpack, unpaid meal, blue and black men’s bike, garbage can (two incidents), gas, items from a storage unit.
Two stolen vehicles. In one incident, a Kia Spectra was stolen when the driver, who had borrowed the car, left the keys on a table at a restaurant on Mt. Hood Street. An officer possibly witnessed the theft while talking to the involved people regarding a different incident.
A person was reported shooting a rifle at ducks on I-84, milepost 82.
Fourteen animal calls. Incidents included a re-occurring problem with a cat coming onto reporting party’s property and attacking their cats, dogs at large (three lodged at Home At Last), missing dog, barking dog, distressed cat which was returned to owner, and a found black lab which smelled as though it had been sprayed by a skunk, which was lodged at Home At Last.
On Nov. 2, a car on E. Ninth was marked with yellow paint.
A quantity of glass was reported on E. 12th, and Public Works called to clean up.
On Oct. 31, officers were unable to locate a group of three males taking people’s pumpkins and smashing them in the street.
On Oct. 31, a male was warned for trespass and telephonic harassment after calling a pizza delivery place “every 30 seconds” to request a delivery, which employees were unable to provide as the male did not have an address.
On Nov. 3, a bag of potential meth was found in a lot on W. Ninth, and retrieved for destruction.
On Oct. 31, two subjects in camouflage jackets were noted on Webber Street; they turned out to be hunting earthworms.
Wasco County Sheriff, Oct. 31 - Nov 4
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash.
One burglary. A safe was taken from Deschutes Avenue overnight on Nov. 3.
One unattended death occurred.
One assault reported in Maupin.
Four animal calls. Incidents included loose dog, several “random cows” loose in a yard on Boyd Loop Road which eventually went home, and an injured fawn on Browns Creek Road which was dispatched. In one incident on Murray Drive, a deer was stuck in a fence and had to be tranquilized and removed; it apparently recovered and was walking around.
On Nov. 2, two male suspects from a fatal shooting in Madras were thought to be headed towards Highway 216 in a Silver Doge. The silver truck picked up the driver of a white Tahoe. Officers were unable to locate it.
Oregon State Police, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), fail to drive withing lane (one), reckless driving (two), recklessly endangering another person (two), speeding (one).
Notable incidents
Six vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident on Oct. 28, a three vehicle crash occurred on I-84 near milepost 37. A red Cadillac was in the fast lane, starting to pass, when it hit standing water on the interstate. The Cadillac hit the guardrail then went back across both lanes and hit the concrete barrier, then sideswiped a semi pulling a manufactured home and came to a rest in the fast lane up against the concrete barrier. It was raining hard at the time and there was a lot of water on the roadway. While traffic was stopped due to this incident, a white Ford rear ended a gray Kia Telluride near milepost 38. The Kia was stopped in the fast lane when the Ford ran into the back of it. The male driver of the Ford did not have any ID or insurance. They were later identified by a photo and cited for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured, and the Ford impounded. In a separate incident, a vehicle struck a deer on I-84. In another incident on Nov. 3, on I-84 at milepost 6, a large green military truck was traveling in the right lane when a commercial truck was merging from the on ramp. A tan Volkswagen Jetta was traveling in the left lane alongside the green military truck. To avoid a collision with the commercial truck, the driver of the military truck slightly merged into the left lane and struck the tan Jetta, which was in his blind spot. Damage was minimal to the Jetta’s right rear corner panel and tail light. The military truck sustained minor scrapes to its front drivers side. In another incident on Highway 197, milepost 11, a red Dodge truck pulling a small black utility trailer pulled out in front of a red Honda passenger car. The red Honda tried to avoid the red Dodge truck but hit the small black utility trailer, braking the tongue of the trailer and causing it to spin and hit a white Dodge truck which was stopped in the intersection on Columbia View drive. The driver of he red Dodge truck was cited for not yielding the right of way at a controlled intersection. In another incident on Nov. 2, a speeding vehicle lost control on I-84 at milepost 74 westbound, hitting the guardrail and breaking 15 posts and the rail. The juvenile driver was cited for reckelss driving, two counts recklessly endangering another, speeding and fail to drive within a single lane; the vehicle was towed.
On Oct. 28, an officer observed a black Ford Explorer speeding 120 mph while weaving in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. They stopped the Explorer at milepost 94 I-84 and arrested the driver for reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident on Oct. 28, a black Toyota Corolla was stopped for speeding 49 mph in a 35 mph zone on W. Second Street, The Dalles. Upon arrest for DUII, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol. They provided a breath test of 0.04% approximately an hour after the stop.
On Oct. 30 a trooper observed a silver Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Webber Street towards in The Dalles. The registration on the motorcycle was expired. The rider was suspended and there was no insurance on the motorcycle. The rider was cited for expired registration, driving while suspended, and driving uninsured for this incident. Based on probable cause from an incident on Oct. 29, the rider was issued additional citations for speeding 45 mph in a 40 mph zone, driving while suspended, and driving uninsured. During that incident the rider parked his motorcycle in apartments on W. Seventh; the trooper contacted him as he was walking away and he denied riding at that time. Witnesses reported he was the rider of the motorcycle, which was a hazard and blocking the right turn only lane on Webber Street. It was impounded for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Commented