Hood River Police, May 14 - 20
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), drug law violation (six), restraining order violation (one), theft (two), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, officers conducted a traffic stop and a non-resident male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant out of Wasco County.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, an individual was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Four theft reports. In one incident, a person stole items from Walmart, then ran on foot from the police. The person eluded the officer; however, they dropped their backpack. The backpack contained stolen items from Walmart, narcotics, drug records, and a bill identifying the person. Two days later, officers contacted the person and they were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and disorderly conduct.
One restraining order violation. An person was identified as a suspect in a theft at a local retail store. The suspect was contacted and admitted to the theft. They also disclosed they went to their ex-partner’s apartment and left some of the stolen items on the porch as a Mother’s Day gift. They admitted they knew of a restraining order preventing them from being at the residence, and were arrested on charges of theft and a restraining order violation.
A firearm was found in the men’s restroom of a business. Officers placed the firearm in safekeeping and it was eventually returned to the owner.
The Dalles Police, May 18 - 25
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (one), interfere with a police officer (one), reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation (one), trespass (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
One hit and run.
Seven motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, two vehicles crashed on Trevitt and Fourth streets after one ran a stop sign. Both vehicles were towed. In another incident, a bicycle hit a blue Prius on E. Seventh and Case Street.
Officers assisted with a fire inside a building on 13th Street. One person was injured, and Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.
Four thefts reported. Online fraud, bike, cold theft, license plate.
Forty-seven mental health calls were recorded.
Twenty-five animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, allegedly “hot dog” (six calls), missing dog, dog hit by car, wobbly-looking dog, barking dogs, fighting dogs. In one incident, a German shepherd bit a rottweiler on the back and its owner on the hand.
An officer on Scenic Drive assisted in wishing a child happy birthday with lights and sirens.
A softball sized rock was reported in Second Street. An officer came and removed it.
A downed tree blocked both lanes near E. 10th and Clark Street. Public works was advised, and removed it.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 18 - 25
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run report. A blue Chevy flipped over in a ditch on Highway 97 near milepost 37, and was left unattended.
One motor vehicle crash report. A white F150 ended up in a ditch on Highway 197. No reported injuries.
Two theft reports. Tools, online theft.
Two criminal mischief reports, both involving broken car windows.
Seven animal calls recorded. Ongoing issue with dogs chasing cars, warning for dog off leash, missing dog, allegedly dead horse which turned out to be alive, but lying down.
Oregon State Police, May 19 - 25
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended or revoked (one), DUII (two).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a Hood River resident was northbound on Highway 281 when a deer ran in front of their Subaru. The driver swerved onto the shoulder and was sucked down into the rocks. The vehicle rolled over on its top and came to rest facing east. The driver was uninjured. The state of the deer was not mentioned.
OSP stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations. While looking for vehicle registration and insurance, the driver opened the vehicle’s center console revealing a concealed handgun. The gun had a loaded magazine with a round in the chamber. The driver he did not have a concealed handgun license but knew he needed one. The firearm was seized as evidence and the driver was cited and released for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, troopers observed a vehicle making multiple unsignaled lane changes, driving down the middle of the interstate, and traveling at roughly 80 mph. Troopers stopped the vehicle, and indicators of impairment were observed. The driver consented to Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s, and more indicators of impairment were seen. The the driver was subsequently arrested for DUII and supplied a BAC of 0.09%.
Troopers responded to a hit and run crash at milepost 126 westbound on I-84. A FedEx commercial vehicle was traveling in the right lane, when another commercial motor vehicle in the left lane swerved over and hit its mirror, causing minimal damage. The driver of the suspect vehicle continued west while the driver of the FedEx truck stopped to examine the damage.
Commented