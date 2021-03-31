NORCOR
March 19-24
Animal and wildlife violations:
March 20 — Michael Scott Flood, book and release for two counts misdemeanor wildlife offense, hunting on cultivated/enclosed land, and taking, angling or trapping in violation of wildlife law.
March 22 — David Daniel Brooks, book and release for three counts misdemeanor wildlife offense.
March 22 — Roland Jack Spencer, book and release for misdemeanor animal abuse I and animal neglect I.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 19 — Jesus Aaron Lopez Baltierra, book and release for harassment.
March 20 — Phillip Mickey Andrew Himes, bail posted, felony domestic assault IV.
March 21 — Selena Catherine Judy Ward, bail posted, felony domestic assault IV.
March 21 — Nathan Lucas Munsen, bail posted, menacing.
March 22 — Rolando Trejo Martinez, time served, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and kidnapping II.
March 23 — James Harvey Putnam, harassment.
March 23 — Mitchell John Grandlund, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, assault IV.
March 24 — James Harvey Putnam, harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 20 — Nicohlas John Hajicek, bail posted, criminal mischief I, disorderly conduct II and burglary I.
March 22 — Earl Carlisle McCormack, disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 19 — Garrett Timothy Arceneaux, book and release for misdemeanor DUII alcohol.
March 19 — Jeffrey Pollock, book and release for misdemeanor DUII alcohol.
March 20 — Brandt Riedy McDonough, misdemeanor DUII alcohol.
March 21 — Francisco Preciado, misdemeanor DUII alcohol.
March 22 — Bo Griffey Barber, book and releasedfor misdemeanor DUII alcohol and felony DUII alcohol.
March 22 — Jesse Wolfe Moore, book and release for misdemeanor DUII controlled substance and reckless driving.
March 22 — Jacob Lee Schroppel, misdemeanor DUII alcohol.
March 22 — Lincoln Seay Hein Warfield, misdemeanor DUII alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 21 — Alexander Ramirez Molina, time served, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
March 22 — Tyler Thompson Ruhl, book and release for misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor and probation violation.
March 23 — Victor Hugo Lagunas, book and release, reckless driving.
March 24 — Daniel Lee Wood III — Time served, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and post-prison supervision sanction (burglary I and burglary II).
March 24 — Benjamine Arnold Lappen, book and release, failure to perform the duties of a driver / property damage (hit and run), misdemeanor DUII alcohol and reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 22 — Robert William Rule, time served, probation violation and theft I.
March 22 — Melissa Ann Cornett, failure to appear I, eight counts failure to appear II, and post-prison supervision sanction.
March 22 — Michael Joseph Sampson, time served, failure to appear I, aggravated harassment, failure to appear II and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
March 22 — Brendon Micheal Smith, violation of a release agreement and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
March 22 — Kate Tamara Alvarez, four counts of probation violation.
March 23 — Jordan Lyle Fus, released, time served, post prison supervision sanction and felon in possession of a weapon.
March 23 — Jesse Paul Jurgis, three counts failure to appear II, assault IV, two counts of theft III and criminal trespassing II.
March 24 — James Alfred Hastings, book and release, theft II and failure to appear II.
March 24 — Christopher Everett Matney, parole violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 19 — Jeremiah Justin Obrien, book and release for theft III.
March 23 — Earl Carlisle McCormack, theft III and disorderly conduct II.
Other:
March 24 — Billy Rothwall Bess, transport, contempt of court (Clackamas County), felony fugitive from another state, criminal endangerment, and parole violation (Clackamas County(.
March 24 — Erick Eduardo Canaca Cruz, transport, federal hold US Marshals and illegal entry.
March 24 — Nerlin Navarro Zuniga, transport, federal hold US Marshals.
March 24 — Scott Andrew Lawrence, transport, federal hold US Marshals.
March 24 — Elias Huerta Magana, transport, federal hold US Marshals and dangerous drugs.
March 24 — Andar Navarro Chapa, transport, federal hold US Marshals.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
March 15-21
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 18 — Bingen — Male arrested for domestic violence assault IV.
March 21 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with an unruly patient (threatening).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 19 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 17 — Bingen — Citizen advised of a traffic hazard.
March 18 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
March 19 — White Salmon — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 15 — White Salmon — Shoplifting reported.
Other:
March 16 — White Salmon — False reporting investigated.
Hood River Police
March 14-20
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 15 — Hood River — Two males from California cited and released for assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 17 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
March 18 — Cascade Avenue — Roxboro, N.C., resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after exhibiting multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Fraudulent $50 USD was found in the parking lot of a shopping complex.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 14 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run in a parking lot reported.
March 16 — Cascade Avenue — Male stopped for failure to maintain lane. The male cited and released for driving while suspended.
March 19 — 13th Street, 1400 block — Hood River resident cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
March 19 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash, took photos and gathered driver and passenger information from both vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 15 — E. Marina Way — Male contacted regarding an incident that occurred at a local gas station. The reporting party had a nationwide warrant for his arrest for rape. The male was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
March 16 — E. Marina Way — Washington male arrested on a local warrant. He was cited for the warrant and traffic violations.
March 20 — I-84 at exit 62 — Non-resident male cited and released on an outstanding warrant. He was given a mandatory court date and is to appear in Tillamook.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 15 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
March 16 — Hood River — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
March 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — The Dalles resident arrested for theft III.
Other:
March 16 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Officer responded to an overdose call.
March 18 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Unattended death reported.
The Dalles Police
March 19-25
Animal calls:
March 24 — E. 12th, 1000 block — Male cited for dog as a public nuisance.
March 24 — W. 13th, 1700 block — Possible cougars in the area reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 20 — Court Street, 300 block — Harassment reported.
March 21 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported.
March 21 — Hostetler Street — Domestic dispute reported.
March 21 — Kelly Viewpoint — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for menacing after confronting a group of teenagers who had called his daughters names.
March 22 — W. 14th — Harassment reported. A male and female were trespassed from a property.
March 22 — Court and Fourth streets — Harassment reported.
March 23 — W. Floral Court — Harassment reported.
March 23 — E. 12th — Disturbance reported.
March 24 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
March 24 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
March 24 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported. A male and female were warned for disorderly conduct.
March 24 — W. 21st Place — Harassment reported.
March 24 — Webber Street — Harassment reported.
March 25 — E. 12th — Domestic dispute reported. A male and female were warned for disorderly con-duct.
March 25 — W. 21st — Harassment reported.
March 25 — E. Knoll Drive — Domestic dispute reported.
March 25 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 23 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female given a court date for a drug violation.
March 24 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Two needles were found by a back door. The needles were collected and placed into a sharps container by law enforcement.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 19 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Trespass reported.
March 19 — Old Dufur Road — Trespass reported.
March 19 — Federal Street, 900 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 19 — Boat Basin Road — Vandalism to a camper reported.
March 20 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a property after refusing to leave and threatening customers.
March 21 — W. Eighth, 1200 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
March 21 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
March 21 — W. 10th — Female cited and released for criminal trespass I and harassment.
March 21 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct.
March 21 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 22 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male verbally trespassed from a property.
March 22 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Criminal mischief III reported. A female ripped up two $600 checks.
March 22 — The Dalles — Report taken for criminal mischief and violation of a no contact order.
March 22 — Brewery Grade — Vandalism to road barriers reported.
March 22 — W. 10th and Kingsley streets — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
March 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male admitted to urinating outside of a building. He was cited for disorderly conduct II.
March 24 — W. Third, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
March 24 — E. 10th, 300 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
March 24 — Festival Park — Male warned about trespassing after hours. After the male taunted officers, he was additionally warned for disorderly conduct.
March 24 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male received a written trespass notice and was additionally verbally trespassed from a property.
March 25 — W. Third, 300 block — A male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed several times. He was cited and released for trespass II.
March 25 — W. Walnut Street, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 20 — 10th and Vey Way — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 22 — Second and Court — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 22 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was cited and released to her husband.
March 23 — Eighth and Webber — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants stop.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 19 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Identity theft reported. Someone attempted to get unemployment benefits in the reporting party’s name.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 19 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Motor vehicle crash reported. A bicyclist ran into a vehicle at a high rate of speed.
March 20 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Hit and run reported. A vehicle hit a cyclist and left the scene.
March 20 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Two vehicle, non-blocking and non-injury traffic crash reported.
March 21 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.
March 22 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
March 22 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Hit and run reported.
March 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
March 23 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Hit and run reported.
March 24 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported. A male was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured. One vehicle was towed.
March 25 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 19 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Male cited and released on a warrant out of Washington County.
March 19 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Male cited for a Jackson County warrant.
March 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary II, disorderly conduct II and menacing.
March 22 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for a probation warrant.
March 24 — W. Verdant Street, 900 block — Male cited and released for three misdemeanor warrants.
March 24 — The Dalles — Female cited and released on two warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 19 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Cold theft reported.
March 19 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male arrested for burglary I, criminal mischief I and disorderly conduct, and lodged at NORCOR.
March 20 — W. Ninth, 100 block — Theft of a wallet from a vehicle reported.
March 20 — W. 13th, 1700 block — Sleeping bag, quilt, seat cushion and brick reported to have been stolen from a front porch overnight.
March 20 — W. Second, 2400 block — Two catalytic converters were stolen.
March 21 — E. 14th, 2000 block — Prowler reported.
March 22 — Court Street, 300 block — Mailboxes were reported to have been broken into.
March 22 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of whiskey, valued at $48.95, reported.
March 22 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Theft of several bags of cans from a shed reported.
March 23 — W. Pomona — Male cited for theft III.
March 23 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a cell phone reported.
March 24 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered by Bingen-White Salmon police.
March 24 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Female reported to have stolen makeup, perfume and body spray from a store.
March 24 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Theft of services reported.
March 24 — E. 14th, 800 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
March 19-25 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 22 mental health and 10 welfare calls.
March 20 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Two juvenile males and two juvenile females cited for curfew violations.
March 22 — E. 10th, 200 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
March 22 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Unattended death reported.
March 23 — Wasco County — A plane was reported to be making “popping” noises. It was later re-ported the plane was running through a series of engine fail tests and all was okay.
March 24 — E. Ninth, 500 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
March 19-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 22 — Dry Hollow Road — Assault reported.
March 23 — W. Irvine Street — Male arrested for harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
March 23 — Dufur Valley Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 20 — First Avenue, 1000 block, Mosier — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 21 — S.E. Heimrich Street — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 21 — Threemile Road, 2500 block — Female trespassed from a property.
March 25 — N.E. Aikin Street, 0-100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
March 25 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 22 — N. Old Dufur Road, 3300 block — Someone applied for unemployment benefits out of Ohio using a local social security number.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 20 — Steele Road — A semi was on its side, blocking the roadway.
March 21 — I-84 at milepost 94 — Oregon State Police reported a hazard at the above location and re-quested a deputy go out if possible. A tow was in route.
March 22 — Billy Bob Sno Park — Wrecked vehicle behind a road closed sign reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 20 — Wasco County — Restraining order violation reported.
March 22 — Wasco County — Violation of a restraining order reported.
March 22 — Fourth and Trevitt — Male cited for warrants out of Clackamas and Wasco counties.
March 22 — Wasco County — Restraining order violation reported.
March 23 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male cited for two warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 19 — Center Street, 200 block, Mosier — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered.
March 20 — Eightmile Road, 7000 block — Male attempting to steal a pickup reported. Oregon State Police were notified. Law enforcement pursed the male and took him into custody; the vehicle was towed and the vehicle owner notified.
Other:
March 21 — Skyline Sno Park — Deputies assisted with a medical call in which a male had dislocated his shoulder.
March 21 — Wasco County — Suicidal subject reported. Deputies made contact. The subject voluntarily agreed to go to the hospital.
