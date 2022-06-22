Bingen-White Salmon Police, June 6-12
Notable incidents
One non-injury two-vehicle crash White Salmon.
Two disorderly subjects were contacted in separate incidents in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, June 5-11
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), restraining order violation (two) and warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Seven warrant arrests: In one incident, officers arrested an individual with four confirmed warrants in addition to a restraining order violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Six theft reports: Items from an unlocked vehicle, fraudulent activity on a credit card, a male caught sneaking into a local cinema without paying and personal belongings stolen from a local transient.
Five DUII arrests: All were alcohol related. In one incident, officers received a call of a possible intoxicated driver. The driver pulled into an apartment complex and parked. Contact was made with the driver, and he was arrested with driving under the influence of alcohol after several observed signs of impairment. The driver was cited and released to a friend.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash reported: The crash involved a semi and a work van; the driver of the semi was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious female. Lifesaving efforts were made by EMS, county deputies and city units, which ultimately were met with negative results.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver failed to yield and began driving at a high rate of speed. Attempts to locate the vehicle were unsuccessful. An employee at a local establishment was able to identify the driver and video footage provide identifies the suspect as well.
The Dalles Police, June 10-16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (three), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving without insurance (one), harassment (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (four), trespass (seven), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (two), and warrant (10).
Notable incidents
Twenty-two thefts: Items included a sink, four catalytic converters, license plate, five shoplifting reports and a vehicle. In one incident, it was reported that a subject altered the amount on a check before cashing it (identity theft). In another, a male was located in a vehicle belonging to another person; several items had been stolen. The male was cited and released for three counts of theft III, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal mischief III.
One robbery and one home burglar were additionally reported.
Four motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a male was cited for driving without insurance. In another, a female was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after hitting three cars at the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
Two callers reported being shot with an airsoft gun. Both were in vehicles; one was shot while driving and the other hit the vehicle.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 10-16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Careless driving (one), driving uninsured (one), minor in possession (seven), speeding (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Motorcycle, meter, car dolly, and two incidents of wheels and tires from a vehicle.
Two motor vehicle crashes: One incident was a non-injury vehicle vs. tree crash on Cherry Heights Road. The driver was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured.
Deputies responded to an anonymous report of a “bring your own bottle” party on Richard Road. Approximately 20 juveniles were at the party; seven MIPs were issued.
Deputies assisted with a vehicle fire on W. Ninth Street.
NORCOR reported locating drugs during a booking.
Oregon State Police
A 54-year-old driver was stopped on June 15 at Highway 97 milepost 2, Sherman County, for failing to dim their headlights. A check through LEDS showed the driver had a misdemeanor warrant out of Jackson County; the warrant was confirmed and located, and the driver placed under arrest. During the search to arrest for the warrant, a baggy of methamphetamine, weighing 7 grams, was found in his pants pocket. Inside one of his backpacks in the car was a larger bag of methamphetamine weighing 32 grams, as well as a bag of psilocybin mushrooms weighing 10 grams. The driver was transported to NORCOR, where he was lodged for the warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.