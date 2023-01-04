Spencer Libby Powell crash Jan 1 2023

Sunday Crash

A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral home in The Dalles Sunday morning, Jan. 1. No injuries were reported, but damage was extensive, according to witnesses. 

 Photo courtesy Rick Martinson

Bingen-White Salmon Police, Dec. 19 - 25

The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (two), failure to register as a sex offender (one).