Bingen-White Salmon Police, Dec. 19 - 25
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (two), failure to register as a sex offender (one).
Notable incidents
Stolen recycling was dumped on city property in Bingen.
An ongoing theft investigation was recorded in White Salmon.
An ongoing investigation into threatening was recorded in White Salmon.
One animal call.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 23 - 30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), DUII (two), trespass (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes, one fatality. In one incident on Highway 26, near milepost 26 on Dec. 27, a tree fell during blizzard conditions and hit the top of a semi truck, which slid off into the side park and came to rest on its side. The cab was crushed and the driver deceased. The tree was in the lane of traffic just after a short corner. ODOT was called in and also removed additional trees that were in danger of falling. In another incident near milepost 74 on Highway 97, five vehicles were reported to be involved, including one on its top. In another incident, a vehicle hit a rock near milepost 30 on Hwy 197.
Two thefts. Radio, purse.
A fake $50 bill was received in change by a customer at a business on West Sixth Street.
A mailbox in Maupin was vandalized.
Thirteen animal calls recorded. Reported incidents included barking dogs, missing Rottweilers, blind hound dog stuck up a cliff, chained and beaten puppy, missing dog, dog at large.
Several drug items were seized.
A driver was warned for illegal horn usage.
Oregon State Police, Dec. 22 - 30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), false information to a police officer (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs. In one incident, troopers responded to a blocking, non-injury crash near milepost 8 on Highway 97, involving a silver Honda Accord and a silver Audi A4. The Honda had left its lane of travel, slid on the icy roadway after correcting, and impacted with the Audi. Fire was the first to respond on scene and confirmed no injuries. Once notified that law enforcement was en route, the driver of the Honda left on foot and was not located. The trooper was able to confirm their identity of as the registered owner and located a box of White Claw hard seltzers by following a set of tracks in the snow just outside of the driver’s door.
Eleven crashes, one with injuries. Multiple vehicles lost control on icy and snowy roads during this time period. In one incident, a blue Dodge Ram was southbound on Highway 97 at milepost 50, negotiating a curve at approximately 40 mph, when it hit a patch of ice. The Dodge crossed the center lane and turned sideways, the tires entered the ditch, and the vehicle rolled, coming to rest off the road on all four tires, facing northbound. Both driver and passenger were transported for minor injuries. In another incident, a 53-foot FedEx truck and trailer lost control due to icy conditions on I-84, near milepost 90 westbound. The truck and trailer slid through a guardrail, down a steep embankment, and stopped just short of the Columbia River. SMAF Environmental and the DEQ were contacted about the diesel spill from a ruptured fuel tank.
Two DUII arrests. A trooper stopped a white minivan for a lane violation. The driver displayed signs of impairment and had drug paraphernalia in plain view that was consistent with smoking fentanyl. The driver initially denied using any drugs but later admitted to fentanyl and methamphetamine use. They agreed to do field sobriety tests and performed poorly. The driver and passenger both provided false names and claimed to have no ID. The driver was arrested and was positively identified. The passenger provided her name and was found to have warrants out of Washington County.
On Dec. 27, four waterfowl hunters were contacted at Rufus Landing on the Columbia River. Three of the hunters had no 2022 hunting license, but two had actually purchased 2023 hunting licenses and had their current waterfowl validations. One hunter no license or validations and was issued a citation for no hunting license; the other two hunters were warned; and five ducks were seized.
On Dec. 29, a trooper collected 6-point bull elk antlers from an elk that was roadkilled by an ODOT vehicle the previous morning on Highway 207 near milepost 18. A local from Mitchell was granted permission to salvage the meat. The antlers will be tagged with a case number and stored in the Heppner ODOT shed.
