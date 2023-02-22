Bingen-White Salmon Police, Feb. 6 - 12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
A motor vehicle crash occurred in White Salmon. Two vehicles collided, causing injuries.
A wild animal was removed from the roadway in White Salmon.
Two animal calls were recorded.
Hood River Police, Feb. 5 - 11
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three ), driving while suspended (three), drug law violation (two), harassment (one), providing false information (one), theft (five), trespass (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five theft reports. Fraudulent use of a credit card, savings bonds stolen from a vehicle, and shoplifting (three incidents). In one incident, officers responded to a shoplifting in progress. The person was contacted and found to be in possession of more than $400 of unpaid items concealed on their person. They were confirmed to have a state-wide parole board warrant and were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of theft II, providing false information, and parole-board warrant.
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, a male was arrested for two local warrants for driving while suspended and harassment.
Three DUII arrests. Substances include alcohol, cocaine and marijuana.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Szeremi’s 76 Station. Several items were reported stolen. Case is pending further investigation.
Officers arrested a non-local transient for disorderly conduct.
Juveniles were cited for criminal mischief after spraying a fire extinguisher in a laundry room at Rio Bella Apartments.
A bike found near Columbia Area Transit Station was taken in for safekeeping.
The Dalles Police, Feb. 10 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), DUII (one), probation violation (one), theft (one), trespass (three), warrants (five).
Notable incidents
Eight hit and runs were reported. In one incident, the driver reported they were on I-84 near milepost 85 when another vehicle passed them and got in front of their vehicle, slammed on the breaks and caused the reporting party to hit them, and then sped off at a high rate of speed. In another incident, a bike rider on I-84 was clipped by a semi.
Three motor vehicle crashes, one with reported injuries. In one incident, multiple calls were received regarding a Subaru and a Chevy crashed on E. 10th and Kelly Avenue. One of the involved people had a laceration on their head.
One unattended death occurred.
One DUII arrest. A call was received regarding a maroon vehicle driving into a tree on Jordan street. The vehicle wasn’t going very fast and proceeded to try to back out. It ended up four feet off the road, rear end hanging over a steep bank. The driver was arrested for DUII and criminal mischief.
Four stolen vehicles reported. A Honda Civic was taken from Vey Way. A silver Hyundai Santa Fe was taken from Crest Court. In another incident, a caller stated that a car hit their truck and pinned it to the curb. The officer was able to locate the owner of the car, who had left it parked at that address the night before. It appeared someone tried to roll it away and because it wouldn’t jump start, they ditched it, and it rested against the truck.
Two stolen vehicles were recovered. Officers stopped a red Subaru with no plates or registration on the 82 westbound ramp. The vehicle was reported stolen. The driver was arrested for multiple warrants. In another incident, a caller discovered their father-in-law’s stolen vehicle parked on Walnut Street.
Ten thefts reported. Incidents included shoplifting, an Xbox, guitar, scooter, and a $9.95 bottle of alcohol from a business on Mt. Hood Street. In one incident, a motorcycle, two bikes and camping gear was taken from a back patio on E. 12th.
One call regarding attempted fraud.
One report of vandalism. Graffiti was applied to a building on W. Sixth.
A vehicle was broken into on W. 10th, and nothing of value taken other than some fuel receipts.
An employee at a business on W. Sixth Street found some bags of brightly colored pills, and turned them in to an officer.
Officers assisted on a call regarding a potential use of fentanyl at the skate park.
Officers assisted on a call regarding an injured person found bleeding and unresponsive with a head wound on Cherry Heights Road.
Officers responded to a call of an injured person on first street. The 50 or 60 year old had a forehead laceration from a fall; officers rendered aid and handed off to Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
Twenty-three animal calls were recorded. Reported incidents included dog bite, dogs at large, found dogs returned to their owners, and a screaming dog. In one incident, a driver struck a mule deer doe on River Road. The deer was put down and removed from the road. The vehicle’s grill was damaged. In another incident, animal control attempted to secure an at-large German shorthair. The dog took off into the creek and the officer did not pursue.
A laptop was found unattended at the brick wall at U-Haul. The reporting party turned it in. It was not stolen or wanted.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 10 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), harassment (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash. On Feb. 10, Wasco County 911 Center received an Apple Watch notification of a hard fall. Officers responded and located an overturned wheat truck on Kelly Cutoff Road / Fifteenmile Road. The driver had missed a gear, and the 45,000 pound truck ended up on its side in the ditch.
Two vehicle pursuits. In one incident, deputies assisted with the brief pursuit of a vehicle which had been stolen and reportedly used in a hit and run.
Deputies responded to a call of smoke coming from the air vents in a bedroom, and got an elderly person out of a burning building on Myrtle Street.
One report of vandalism was taken. A piece of concrete was used to smash all of the items in the bathroom at Celilo Park.
Three animal calls were recorded. Reported incidents included four stray dogs on Moody Road, and barking dogs. In one incident, a reporting party on Walters Road found two dogs chasing calves in the pasture. They shot the two dogs, killing one and wounding another. One calf was slightly injured.
Oregon State Police, Feb. 10 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (five), fail to register as a sex offender (two), reckless driving (two).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident on Feb. 10, troopers worked a crash scene that affected both directions of travel on I-84. The eastbound lanes were reduced to one lane with the left lane open for traffic to pass through the scene. A silver Chevrolet pickup, a North Gilliam County EMS vehicle, was leaving the scene when it was struck by a red Toyota Prius traveling in the open lane. Both vehicles were towed due to damage. In another incident, a driver was westbound on Highway 216 near milepost 22 when they hit a patch of cinders while negotiating a curve. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it began to slide sideways, hit the right shoulder and rolled onto its side. In another incident on Feb. 16, troopers responded to a crash on I-84 near milepost 86, involving three vehicles in both directions. The investigation determined a gray Volkswagen Jetta was westbound in the left lane when it struck a large deer. The deer became airborne and flew over the median, coming to rest in the eastbound left lane. The Jetta sustained heavy front-end damage. Next, a red eastbound Toyota Prius in the left lane struck the deer, causing undercarriage damage. A silver Toyota Corolla then struck the deer, causing undercarriage damage. The deceased deer was removed from the roadway by a trooper before additional vehicles could hit it.
On Feb. 10, law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to 4400 block of Highway 30 on a report of someone shooting a rifle towards traffic. The person was contacted in a draw next to the freeway where he had set up a range for his high-powered air rifle. The range was setup on hillside with I-84 and US-30 above. The person was warned this location was not safe to shoot an air rifle.
On Feb. 10, a trooper was stationary on I-84 near milepost 81 eastbound. A motorcycle was eastbound, passing multiple cars at a high rate of speed. The trooper checked the motorcycle’s speed at 130 to 65 mph. The trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle and it stopped briefly at the top of the 82 eastbound exit but took off at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane. The trooper did not pursue and attempted to follow at patrol speeds. The motorcycle continued eastbound on W. Sixth Street, passing traffic in the oncoming lane at speeds well over 50 mph. The trooper searched the immediate area but was unable to locate.
On Feb. 15, OSP stopped a vehicle for expired registration. During contact with the driver, the OSP sergeant observed numerous signs of impairment. The driver refused SFSTs and was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle yielded several methamphetamine pipes and a container of methamphetamine.
A man from Kennewick, Wash., was stopped for driving 97 to 100 mph on I-84. During the traffic stop it was learned he has been working in Portland since at least November, but failed to notify the Oregon State Police Sex Offender Registration Unit that he was working in Oregon. The driver was cited for his speed in Wasco County and criminally cited to Appear in the Multnomah County Circuit Court for failing to register.
Commented