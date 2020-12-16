Bingen-White Salmon Police
Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
Agency assists:
Dec. 4 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a vehicle fire.
Dec. 5 — White Salmon — Agency assist; notification delivered to a residence.
Animal calls:
Nov. 30 — Bingen — A dog was reported to have killed chickens. The owner was cited.
Dec. 6 — White Salmon — Dog at large reported. The owner was warned.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 30 — White Salmon — A subject was reported to be trespassing on a property. Officers were unable to locate.
Dec. 6 — Bingen — Disorderly conduct reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 4 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a subject who was locked out of a vehicle.
Dec. 6 — White Salmon — Driver warned for a traffic offence (property damage). The owner was notified.
Other:
Dec. 1 — White Salmon — Welfare check requested on a subject. Officers were unable to locate.
Dec. 2 — White Salmon — Found laptop reported.
Dec. 3 — White Salmon — Found purse reported.
Hood River Police
Nov. 29 to Dec. 5
Agency assists:
Nov. 30 — Second Street, 200 block — Officers assisted a Crook County detective with information regarding a firearm.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dec. 4 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 29 — May Street, 3100 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 29 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Hit and run reported. The suspect was later contacted and insurance information gathered.
Dec. 2 — Rand Road and Cascade Avenue — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Dec. 2 — Hood River — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Dec. 3 — Hood River — Male issued a criminal citation for misdemeanor driving while suspended. He was cited and released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 1 — Hood River — Violation of a no contact order reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 30 — Sterling Place, 1900 Block — Transient female cited and released for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Nov. 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
Dec. 1 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Theft of gasoline reported.
Dec. 1 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Theft reported. Two unknown males walked out of a business without paying for an amplifier.
Dec. 1 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Officers responded to a report of a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The male subject was apprehended a short time later and admitted to taking a pair of pants without paying for them. The male was also arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and two local warrants. He was cited and released.
Dec. 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported. The suspects were also reported to have left the parking lot in a vehicle with provided plates from an employee of the business. The vehicle was later stopped in Troutdale and the suspects were identified and arrested by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The merchandise stolen was valued at more than $820 and was recovered and returned to the store.
Dec. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited and released for theft III, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
Other:
Nov. 30 — Kropp Court — Unattended death reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
Dec. 4-10
Agency assists:
Dec. 6 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Deputy involved in a pursuit (agency assist).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 5 — Hood River — No contact order violation reported.
Dec. 7 — Post Canyon Staging Area — Hood River female cited and released on an outstanding warrant.
Search and rescue:
Dec. 4 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Search and rescue operation took place for a skier who left the boundary and became lost in the White River Canyon.
Dec. 5 — White River Canyon, Parkdale — Search and rescue operation took place near Green Apple Creek.
Dec. 8 — Cascade Locks — Search and rescue operation took place at Dry Creek Falls.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 6 — Eastside Road, 500 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 9 — S.W. WaNaPa, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 10 — Tea Cup Snow Park, Parkdale — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
Dec. 9 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Juvenile runaway reported.
The Dalles Police
Dec. 4-10
Agency assists:
Dec. 5 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — House fire reported. Officers assisted the fire department with aiding a burn victim.
Dec. 8 — The Dalles — Hillsboro Police contacted The Dalles Police regarding a female listed as a missing person who was believed to be in The Dalles. The female was found and the Hillsboro Police notified she is in The Dalles and appears to be okay.
Dec. 8 — The Dalles — Vehicle without license plates identified as being registered out of Port Orchard, Wash.
Dec. 9 — The Dalles — Officers attempted to locate a subject for another agency.
Dec. 9 — 10th and Chenowith Loop — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with identifying a male at a traffic stop. OSP issued a violation driving while suspended citation.
Dec. 9 — Court Street — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office with locating a subject who had assaulted three subjects in Lyle.
Dec. 10 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Officers responded to a medical call. Medics arrived and assessed a female.
Animal calls:
Dec. 7 — E. 13th, 2200 block — Dog reported to have killed a chicken and then gone after a cat. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter and the owner notified.
Dec. 9 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Dec. 10 — Emerson Street, 1100 block — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 4 — W. Cascade Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 4 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported. A male was arrested for domestic violence harassment.
Dec. 5 — W. Scenic Drive — Harassment reported.
Dec. 5 — Kelly and 12th —A male was lodged at NORCOR for domestic harassment.
Dec. 6 — Wright Street — A male was lodged at NORCOR for domestic harassment.
Dec. 6 — E. 19th — Assault reported.
Dec. 7 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 7 — E. 10th — Harassment reported.
Dec. 8 — Chenowith Loop Road and W. Sixth — Fight reported. Two men were fighting in the street.
Dec. 9 — W. Third — Harassment reported.
Dec. 9 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Dec. 9 — Washington Street — Domestic dispute reported. A male and female were warned for disorderly conduct.
Dec. 10 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Dec. 10 — E. Fourth — Male lodged at NORCOR for domestic harassment and criminal mischief III.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 7 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Possible drug activity reported.
Dec. 8 — W. 13th, 1900 block — Found drug paraphernalia reported. The bag contained methamphetamine, pipes, scales and baggies. The bag was taken for destruction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 4 — W. Second, 2700 block — Criminal mischief reported. Ongoing problem of subjects digging through the dumpster and pulling out bags of garbage.
Dec. 4 — Cherry Heights Road — Law enforcement requested after a male and his two daughters “got very loud” about having to wear masks in a business. The three left before officers arrived.
Dec. 4 — W. Second, 100 block — Two subjects trespassed from a business.
Dec. 5 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass I.
Dec. 5 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Disturbance reported. A male was trespassed from a business.
Dec. 5 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Two subjects warned for trespassing.
Dec. 5 — Mill Creek Bridge — Disturbance reported. A male was contacted; he refused medics for a bleeding hand. He was warned for disorderly conduct.
Dec. 6 — W. Second and Webber — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Dec. 6 — W. 10th, 1300 block — Noise complaint reported. Officers located a large speaker outside an apartment playing very loud music. Officers located a power switch and turned off the speaker. No one answered the door.
Dec. 7 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — BB or small rock reported to have gone through a pane of glass, possibly from the roadway.
Dec. 7 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported. A male was warned for disorderly conduct.
Dec. 8 — W. Second, 300 block — Three males were contacted for being on private property and trespassing. They moved.
Dec. 8 — Lone Pine Lane, 200 block — Trespass reported.
Dec. 9 — Union Street, 700 block — A vehicle drove through a park, causing damage to a cast iron bench (criminal mischief).
Dec. 9 — E. 15th, 1900 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Dec. 10 — W. 17th, 500 block — Female arrested for criminal trespass II, criminal mischief II, assault on a police officer and aggravated harassment, and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, a male was issued a criminal citation for a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 8 — 10th and Walnut — Male charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, vehicle elude and misdemeanor driving while suspended, and lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 4 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 7 — W. 13th, 300 block — Hit and run reported. A tire fell off of a back trailer and rolled into a parked car, leaving a dent.
Dec. 8 — Webber Street and W. Second — Traffic crash reported. No injuries were reported and no citations given.
Dec. 9 — W. Chenowith Loop, 700 block — A utility trailer was hit and damaged, as was a fence. The driver remained on the scene.
Dec. 9 — Seventh and Sunrise Estate — Male stopped for speeding (50 mph in a 35 mph zone). He was arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended, attempt to elude, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was taken to the hospital, where two vials of blood were obtained via a warrant, then lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 10 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Female cited for violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured, and criminally cited for multiple drug offenses.
Dec. 10 — E. Second — Traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for a local failure to appear warrant (criminal trespass II).
Dec. 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for a parole violation.
Dec. 7 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Female cited and released for a probation violation.
Dec. 9 — E. Seventh Street, 400 block — Male cited and released for a parole violation warrant (domestic assault IV with injury).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 4 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Dec. 5 — E. Ninth, 1300 block — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 5 — E. Second, 100 block — Theft reported. A storage unit was broken into and item were missing.
Dec. 5 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft II reported. A male stole two pairs of jeans, a pair of men’s shoes and a pair of women’s shoes. The suspect was located later that evening and he admitted to shoplifting and consented to a search of his backpack. New gloves, a pair of new socks and new jeans were recovered. The male was issued an arrest citation for theft II.
Dec. 6 — Kelly Avenue and E. 12th — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 6 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Theft reported. A male returned to the store and returned items, then left. Officers contacted the male, who said he had tried to pay for the items with $1. The male was trespassed from the business.
Dec. 6 — Thompson Street, 1500 block — Stolen month sticker from a license plate reported.
Dec. 7 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Theft of sports equipment reported.
Dec. 7 — E. Third, 500 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 7 — W. Home Court — Theft of prescription medication reported.
Dec. 8 — The Dalles — Found purse in the middle of the road reported. Officers made contact with the owner of the purse, who lives in the county. It was discovered her vehicle had been broken into and a window shattered.
Dec. 9 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Theft of a vehicle battery and charger reported.
Dec. 10 — E. Second, 1100 block — Burglary reported.
Dec. 10 — W. 11th, 300 block — Theft of a chainsaw reported.
Dec. 10 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Shoplifting reported.
Dec. 10 — W. First, 1300 block — Theft of laptops and computer equipment, valued at approximately $1,000, reported.
Other:
Dec. 4-10 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 56 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 4 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial reported.
Dec. 6 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Gun found in a backpack. Officers picked up the backpack and gun. The gun was not loaded and no ammunition was stored with the gun. Additionally, the gun had not been reported as stolen.
Dec. 7 — Court Street, 400 block — Lost gun reported.
Dec. 8 — W. Eighth, 1200 block — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 8 — Court Street, 300 block — Missing person reported.
Dec. 10 — E. Second, 3500 block — Unattended death reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Dec. 4-10
Agency assists:
Dec. 5 — Mill Creek Bridge, Warm Springs — Deputies assisted with a male who was stopping traffic. No arrests were made.
Dec. 6 — Mill Street, 600 block, Dufur — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 8 — Wasco County — Attempted suicide reported. Medics arrived on the scene at the same time as deputies. The subject was transported voluntarily to the hospital in an ambulance.
Animal calls:
Dec. 6 — Moody Road — Welfare check on animals requested. The owner was contacted.
Dec. 9 — W. Canyon Way, 1000 block — Found dog and attempts to contact the owner reported.
Dec. 10 — Chenowith Road, 4200 block — Dog bite reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 5 — W. 13th — Harassment reported.
Dec. 8 — Lambert Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 9 — W. Highway 30 — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 10 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 4 — Sevenmile Road — Illegal dumping reported by four different parties.
Dec. 6 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5900 block — Unwanted subject reported. The subject used to live on the property but is no longer allowed onto the property and had been previously trespassed. Deputies made contact with the subject and trespassed him from the property, additionally warning he would be arrested if he returns.
Dec. 7 — Mill Creek, 8100 block — Unwanted subject reported. A fifth wheel with a generator and tarps were parked in a turnaround. Deputies made contact; the female advised the truck had broken down and would be moving in the next couple of days.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 4 — Sevenmile Road — Deputy out with a disabled delivery van that was unoccupied and causing a traffic hazard. The vehicle had its driver’s side tires over the fog line in the lane of travel and, at the time, the weather was extremely foggy in the area, and the deputy noticed a vehicle swerve into the oncoming lane of travel to avoid the van. The van was towed as a hazard.
Dec. 4 — 10th and Chenowith Loop — Driver warned for failure to drive within lane.
Dec. 5 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — Vehicle traveling 80 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver was cited for speed.
Dec. 7 — Dufur Grange Hall — Motorist slid off the roadway.
Dec. 7 — Mill Creek Road, 5300 block — Single vehicle traffic crash reported.
Dec. 8 — Mt. Hood/10 — Driver warned for failure to maintain lane.
Dec. 10 — Dry Hollow Road and Olney Road — Traffic crash reported. The vehicle was partially blocking the roadway and was towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 4 — Carroll Road, 1400 block, Mosier — Theft of a skill saw reported (theft II).
Dec. 4 — Skyline Road, 4000 block — Theft reported. A phone was stolen while the subject was at work.
Dec. 8 — Bakeoven Road, 300 block, Maupin — Theft reported. A vehicle was broken into and a backpack with binoculars taken.
Dec. 9 — Elrod Place, 300 block, Maupin — Theft of gas reported. A hose was found in a vehicle’s gas tank and the gas cap on the ground.
Dec. 9 — Sportsman’s Paradise — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle/criminal mischief reported. The vehicle had been stolen and recovered in Portland. The vehicle was found to be extremely damaged when recovered by the owner.
Dec. 10 — Butler Canyon — Officer assisted a motorist with a broken-down vehicle.
Other:
Dec. 4-10 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to eight welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 6 — Ketchum Road — Identification from a vehicle found. Items were turned in at the station.
Commented